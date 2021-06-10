| 15.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Everyone has a right to know who’s at the door

Philip Ryan

Stock photo. Expand

Close

Stock photo.

Stock photo.

Stock photo.

Everyone has a right to know who is calling at their front door. Especially if the person calling to your door is asking you a series of personal questions about your concerns, your employment, your political preferences or even your age.

At the very least you should have the right to know who the person asking these questions works for. You also have a right to know where this information is going to end up.

After that you can make your own mind up on whether to divulge whatever information is being requested.

Most Watched

Privacy