Everyone has a right to know who’s at the door

Everyone has a right to know who is calling at their front door. Especially if the person calling to your door is asking you a series of personal questions about your concerns, your employment, your political preferences or even your age.

At the very least you should have the right to know who the person asking these questions works for. You also have a right to know where this information is going to end up.

After that you can make your own mind up on whether to divulge whatever information is being requested.

When a Sinn Féin, Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil activist called to your door, you didn’t always get this guarantee. The controversy surrounding Sinn Féin’s internal voter database, the Abú system, showed the party saw no issue with secretly collecting personal information on members of the public.

Sinn Féin did not believe it was obliged to tell voters it was storing their names, addresses and voting intentions on a secret database in Germany.

Similarly, the party thought it was OK for their members to pose as pollsters working for a fictional polling company so as to ask voters questions about their political preferences ahead of elections.

After details of Sinn Féin’s covert polling activities emerged, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar was forced to admit his party paid students to pose as fake pollsters to glean information from voters.

The Tánaiste said Fine Gael volunteers also carried out door-to-door research while not being upfront with the people who opened those doors about who they were or who they worked for. He said it hasn’t happened since 2016 but was short on details about when it did happen.

Fianna Fáil spectacularly back-tracked on their original claims of innocence to admit their members also posed as market researchers surveying unsuspecting voters.

The party said it hasn’t happened since 2007.

The other parties said they have never engaged in such underhand behaviour, but social media was awash with personal stories from people claiming they had been involved in covert polling.

The ‘sure, everybody does it’ excuse rings hollow in an era of transparency where people know more about their rights and expect honesty from those who lead them.

Deception and deceit are not traits most voters look for in a political party when they are marking their ballot papers.

The public are constantly warned about scammers calling to their homes. Older people live in fear of being taken advantage of by a mystery caller to their door in the late evening.

What political parties did when covertly collecting data on voters is clearly not in the same category as those types of scams.

But parties still sought to deceive members of the public for political gain and the trappings of office.

The Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) is currently carrying out an audit of how all political parties store data they hold on their members and the public.

Questions about parties conducting secret opinion polls were not on the DPC’s agenda, but they may well be now.