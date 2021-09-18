Even through the darkness of illness, a spark can be found in us all if we look hard enough for it

The person I was meeting came in with two packets of biscuits. I often confide in myself: “That’s it.” I sighed, thinking: “I’ll be here all day.”

The next three hours went by in 10 minutes. It would have been the perfect talk, if only she had brought the Bourbon Creams.

Bríd O’Connor is a Bracker. The family get their name from Bríd’s grandfather, the Bracker O’Regan, who was a famous Kerry footballer.

The Bracker O’Regan Road, in Tralee, is named after him. We have that much in common and more. The John B Keane Road in Listowel is named after my dad. I told the people we were getting 10 cent a car from Kerry County Council. Most didn’t believe a word of the royalties, but there are many around here who believe the Keanes are coining it. I can’t give out about the rumour, seeing as I started it myself.

Bríd is a cancer survivor, and she collected inspirational stories for her book, Spark. The beautifully-produced hardback is an uplifter. Spark is, in short, a bellows of a book

So this is me, or should I say this was me. It’s the finest day of summer and I’m in Ballybunion, where the waves and sky are blue, and so am I.

Why? I’m lonesome for the good times, even when the good times are going on. Some of us are thinking dark winter in high summer.

So there I was, back again in Ballybunion last Tuesday. Michael ‘Pixie’ O’Gorman was helping sand artists to create a beach-long series of raked art. I watched from the clifftop as the tide came in. Within minutes, a day’s raking was washed away by the tide.

Pixie reminded me of the Buddhist philosophy, which goes along the lines of: “We should store the transient as a permanent memory.”

From my time in Japan, two weeks in all, of which about 60pc was spent carousing and working, I learned how the Japanese cherish the cherry blossoms. Their national flowers stay in bloom for only a very short time. Rather than mourn the loss , the Japanese celebrate the being, and see the moving on as part of that celebration of the ephemeral.

I only rightly understood all this while standing on the Castle Green in Ballybunion when the tide was erasing love hearts and a couple of hundred squiggles. I launched an art exhibition of a different kind for Vincent Devine at his new gallery in Tullamore last week. Vincent is the artist who painted the iconic Vicky Phelan portrait earlier this year.

Vincent and his wife, Lynn, a sound woman, stayed upstairs over our pub for their first night away on their own for two years. They have small kids. We brought in chips and laughed our way through the evening.

I put up a friend and his partner for a night just a few weeks back. The only ventilation in old houses is to open the windows. A cat snuck in off the hot asphalt roof and peed all over the bed. Cat smells linger. The beautiful new bed linen bought next door at Stack’s Arcade was a mess. No amount of washing can take away a cat’s pee.

Vicky Phelan was to join us on Zoom, but she needed rest from her treatment. The news came through this week that she has been accepted for a new therapy, which hopefully will give her at least six months or maybe even up to a year. Vicky being Vicky says that by then, an even better therapy will come along.

She brought us all together for Heroes Aid. Vincent’s painting was bought by Vicky’s next-door neighbour, David Brennan, for €58,000. We met David and auctioneer Philip Sheppard in Tullamore. David has agreed, with Vicky’s OK, to sponsor the bringing of the portrait all around Ireland.

The tour will definitely save lives and explain the effect of cervical cancer on women’s bodies and will benefit several charities.

Who else but Vicky would allow her most intimate body parts and her innermost thoughts to be shown to thousands of people.

Vincent’s new paintings of John Hume and Jack B Yeats are inspirational. It’s as if John has come out the other side of turmoil and is in a happier and better place.

John’s wife, Pat, died a few weeks ago. It’s as if he’s waiting for her in the painting.

Jack looks at you through eyes that know the present and sense the future. It’s all in the eyes. Devine is an eye-maker. The B in Jack B is for Butler. Our B was after St Brendan, the well-known Kerry sailor, but my dad told those who asked that the B stood for basketball.

Bríd O’Connor played top-class basketball. All the Brackers are good at sports. Bríd is like her dad. She smiles and laughs. Bríd is fit. She only eats biscuits on special occasions. I showed her how to dunk a biscuit. The technique involves more of a quick dip than a slam dunk.

By the way, all of the proceeds go to Comfort for Chemo Kerry. I’m an ambassador, and the aim is to raise enough money to greatly enhance the lives of chemo patients.

Bríd’s main sponsors were Henry and Paula Bartlett of Independent Health Foods. Sean Linnane and Lee Strand were most generous.

Vicky sent support of a different kind. She texted: “Thank you for standing up for yourself and for sharing your story so that other women might follow your example.”

Bríd’s mum, Evelyn, died from cancer a few years ago. Bríd felt she had lost her spark when she was diagnosed with breast cancer on the day her mum was given a terminal diagnosis. The history teacher went through a tough old time and resolved to better the lot of her fellow chemo patients.

There are wonderful contributions in the book by the men too. Ogie Moran, who won eight senior All-Ireland medals for Kerry, is as brave off the pitch as he was on it.

Ogie spoke of his encounter with prostate cancer and how an annual check- up saved him. The brave men talk it out. There was a time when it was considered brave for men to keep it all in.

Ogie is such a positive person, and so too is Bríd, but for a while she lost her way. The words of her mum came back to help her out.

Bríd wrote: “My mother, a basketballer and coach, would often cite a phrase synonymous with the sport, ‘turn and face it’.”

And that’s exactly what Bríd did. Spark is flying off the shelves. Turn and face it.