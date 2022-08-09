Even Oliver Cromwell – a figure we love to hate – deserves a fair hearing

For a nation that likes to imagine that it intimately knows its history and cares as deeply, it can be careless about the details and far too quick to rely on broad brushstrokes.

A bit like reading the blurb of a book but never bothering to open it.

Highlighting nefarious characters who did us down – over the complexity of the issues themselves – has always been our lazy way of understanding our complicated past.

We have a go-to list for this sort of analysis. It relies on a litany of the usual suspects. Dermot MacMurrough for starters, of course. What was he thinking?

Then there’s Henry VIII, his daughter the Virgin Queen, William of Orange, Charles Trevelyan, Carson, Lloyd George, Churchill. The list expands and contracts depending on the weather. Or our mood.

But one villain strides across the centuries like a colossus. Oliver Cromwell’s name was not spoken in Ireland as much as spat down the generations. Not a historical character to be studied but rather an ogre to be reviled.

If Irish history pivots on any one individual, we long ago decided that Cromwell was that man. For understandable reasons too, if you follow the general drift of Irish historical scholarship.

There’s a bigger canvas also that we seldom interrogate. Cromwell’s campaign here was one element of the long and bloody European Wars of Religion of the time. Protestants were being butchered across the continent with equal ferocity.

But now the sands have begun to shift in historical research. New evidence seeks to challenge our granite-like detestation of the man who has come to define English treachery. Historians have unearthed obscure 17th-century pamphlets which reveal that despite his bloody reputation, Cromwell was willing to allow Irish Catholics the freedom to privately practise their religion.

The popular narrative has long insisted that Cromwell invaded Ireland in 1649 to simply commit genocide and transfer land and wealth to new settlers.

John Morrell, professor of Irish history at Cambridge, argues that Cromwell’s “principal purpose for going to Ireland was, in fact, to deal with the Royalist problem”.

Many Stuart loyalists had fled to Ireland to regroup after Cromwell executed Charles I and were forming new alliances.

Prof Morrell claims “those are the people he treats most harshly”.

Although Cromwell later killed dozens of priests and forced hundreds more into exile, this happened primarily because he was convinced many had instigated the 1641 Rebellion, where terrible atrocities were inflicted on Protestants.

This controversial research will be published in a three-volume book, The Letters, Writings and Speeches of Oliver Cromwell, next month.

It is a mistake ever to imagine that history is a dead thing frozen in aspic. Our understanding of it changes all the time. Even the man we hate the most deserves cautious reappraisal. That is if we have the stomach for it.