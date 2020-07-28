Even if Johnny Depp wins, he'll still have lost

Kate Moss made an unexpected appearance in the Johnny Depp libel trial last Tuesday. Unlike Depp's other former partners, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, whom we had once expected to testify on his behalf, Moss was never mentioned as part of the case, but then, last Tuesday, her name arose. And Kate Moss may have been as surprised by that as everyone else.

The former supermodel's name was invoked by Amber Heard on her second day giving testimony against ex-husband Depp in his London High Court libel case against the publishers of The Sun newspaper and its executive editor Dan Wootton. Depp is taking his action against their labelling of him as a "wife beater" and while Heard testified last week to him punching her "for years", while she never retaliated, the other side alleged conspiracies, changed stories and consistent violence on her part.

Heard concluded her time in the stand last Friday, after yet another week of mind-bending detail, accusation and counter-accusation in the case. The court heard the actress's claims of years of abuse, verbal and physical, as well as testimony from her bodyguards of Depp's violence, and from his bodyguards that Heard was the aggressor. Further, Amber Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, testified not only to begging the actress not to marry him as "putting a ring on her finger was not going to stop him hitting her", but also to witnessing the alleged altercation out of which Kate Moss arose.

The row, which allegedly occurred in March 2015, happened during a destructive spree by Depp around the couple's LA home, into which Whitney Henriquez intervened out of concern for her sister's safety. During the course of an argument, Heard testified, she suddenly believed Depp was about to knock Henriquez down the stairs and hit out at him in defence of her sister.

In that moment, Heard said last Tuesday, she recalled "a rumour" that Depp had once pushed Kate Moss down a stairs while they were a couple.

On cross-examination by Depp's lawyers, Heard was asked why, in her previously recorded recollection of this incident, the Kate Moss rumour had never arisen. She was accused, as she was on many occasions last week by Depp's team, of making up and changing things to suit her side of the story. Heard denies all of these accusations.

It has to be said, however, that all either side of this case can do is insist that the other side is wrong, mistaken, misremembering or downright lying.

It boils down to what two people, within what was an undeniably difficult and chaotic relationship, say about what went on. It's he said, she said and it will be a difficult case for a single judge to call.

Heard, with the drug and drink abuse that Depp does not deny, any more than he denies a fair amount of property damage, can be perceived to remember rather more about events than he does, but that's not the point of this case. The point of this case is whether or not The Sun was correct in calling Depp a ''wife beater''.

Depp says he is not and never has been. He says he has a problem with addiction that he battles, at some times more successfully than others, and that he has anger, which he has been known to take out on inanimate objects.

Amber Heard contends that he took it out on her. Depp says that his ex-wife made it worse, with taunting, lack of support and what he describes as a mercurial and violent character. He even contended in court that she had malice aforethought, wooing him at the start of their relationship, but always with the intention of destroying him. Or so Depp contends.

Last week, we heard testimony from people outside of the couple themselves, which, in some cases, would swing judgment to one side or the other as corroborating evidence. In this case, however, one side was so absolutely opposite to the other that they almost cancelled one another out and left onlookers none the wiser.

Bodyguards in Depp's employ agreed with his portrayal of Heard as the aggressor. Heard's sister testified to seeing marks on the actress, to seeing Depp punch her, to fearing for her sister's life. Heard's bodyguard, last Friday, backed up the impression of Depp as an out-of-control and violent ''monster''. To say that the testimony has been polarised is an understatement.

Further, to say that the relationship seems to have been dysfunctional and the lifestyle dissolute is also an understatement.

We've always bought into the image of Johnny Depp as this too-beautiful hellraiser, but that's not what we've seen here. Instead, it's like the facade of glamour has been stripped away, the lie of smiling red-carpet poses and a privileged life of wealth and comfort has been exposed and what's left is really seedy, really nasty and really miserable.

Depp and Heard were not nice to each other in their marriage, regardless of whether anyone hit anyone. The fact of £100,000-worth of damage done to a rental house in Australia, where they lived while he filmed Pirates of the Caribbean and where he suffered a severed finger - either through his own violent rage or hers, depending on who is telling it - is not the stuff of the easy life.

And yet, when testimony was given last week of what Heard described as a three-day ''hostage" situation during that same trip to Australia, we saw photographs of a fairly lovely set-up, with huge doors out of which she could have escaped. It's this kind of juxtaposition of luxury and alleged misery that has characterised the case, which concluded yesterday in a confusion of depressingly grim detail of unhappiness.

The juxtaposition was there again, last week, when we saw footage of a Thanksgiving celebration, shot about the time Heard alleges she was assaulted by Depp, which shows them hanging out and drinking and laughing with Keith Richards and Depp's son Jack. They joked about Depp's ''monster'' alter ego. It was too dark to see if anyone was showing any injuries. It is also impossible to tell if this was a couple happy in their marriage or as miserable as this case has made out, thanks to the detailed and mutually damaging testimony from both sides.

As the case ends, a single judge has to decide on whether Johnny Depp was physically abusive in his marriage to Amber Heard, to the extent that it justified him being called a "wife beater". If they find that this was justified, then that can be repeated, legally, for all time.

If they find in Depp's favour, then it has to be decided what financial reparations need to be made to him, for lost earnings and reputation and earnings.

Of course, either way, there's no coming back from what has been said in the past weeks and the damage that has been done, on both sides. We've seen the underbelly. We can never unsee it, no matter what a judge decides.