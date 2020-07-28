| 10.5°C Dublin

Even if Johnny Depp wins, he'll still have lost

Sarah Caden

The celebrity libel case has exposed the dark reality of a supposedly glamorous lifestyle, writes Sarah Caden

Kate Moss made an unexpected appearance in the Johnny Depp libel trial last Tuesday. Unlike Depp's other former partners, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, whom we had once expected to testify on his behalf, Moss was never mentioned as part of the case, but then, last Tuesday, her name arose. And Kate Moss may have been as surprised by that as everyone else.

The former supermodel's name was invoked by Amber Heard on her second day giving testimony against ex-husband Depp in his London High Court libel case against the publishers of The Sun newspaper and its executive editor Dan Wootton. Depp is taking his action against their labelling of him as a "wife beater" and while Heard testified last week to him punching her "for years", while she never retaliated, the other side alleged conspiracies, changed stories and consistent violence on her part.

Heard concluded her time in the stand last Friday, after yet another week of mind-bending detail, accusation and counter-accusation in the case. The court heard the actress's claims of years of abuse, verbal and physical, as well as testimony from her bodyguards of Depp's violence, and from his bodyguards that Heard was the aggressor. Further, Amber Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, testified not only to begging the actress not to marry him as "putting a ring on her finger was not going to stop him hitting her", but also to witnessing the alleged altercation out of which Kate Moss arose.