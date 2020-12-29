| 2.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Even I, as a Jew, miss the joys of this season

Julia Fisher

Notebook

'Christmas, for me, as for most Jews, is an entirely public holiday.' Expand

Close

'Christmas, for me, as for most Jews, is an entirely public holiday.'

'Christmas, for me, as for most Jews, is an entirely public holiday.'

'Christmas, for me, as for most Jews, is an entirely public holiday.'

“Do I like Christmas? I’ve been wondering for most of my life. This year, there is pretty much no Christmas, and I’m wondering if I like its absence.

Christmas, for me, as for most Jews, is an entirely public holiday. I’m aware of it because the world is aware of it. There’s Christmas music every time I turn on the radio or walk into a store. Wreaths and sparkling lights line the streets.

If I were not a social creature, Christmas would not exist to me. But I live in a Christian nation and a nation of people, Christian and otherwise, who often refuse to acknowledge that Christmas is a Christian holiday.

Privacy