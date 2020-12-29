Even I, as a Jew, miss the joys of this season

“Do I like Christmas? I’ve been wondering for most of my life. This year, there is pretty much no Christmas, and I’m wondering if I like its absence.

Christmas, for me, as for most Jews, is an entirely public holiday. I’m aware of it because the world is aware of it. There’s Christmas music every time I turn on the radio or walk into a store. Wreaths and sparkling lights line the streets.

If I were not a social creature, Christmas would not exist to me. But I live in a Christian nation – and a nation of people, Christian and otherwise, who often refuse to acknowledge that Christmas is a Christian holiday.

Christmas, in America, pretends to be secular and claims every aspect of the season.

The cold means Christmas is coming. Apple cider, mint, chocolate – those ordinary flavours become emblems of Christmas. Schools go on Christmas break. If it snows, it could mean a white Christmas. If there’s hope among darkening days, it’s Christmas cheer.

Despite years of hating the holiday that had no place for me – glaring at ads that assumed I’d be celebrating, changing the station when the radio played Christmastime in Washington – I saw its beauty, too.

At black megachurches or a Catholic parish in New Orleans, it’s hard not to feel the holiday bringing people together.

A few years ago, on a Christmas Eve flight where the crew sang carols over the loudspeakers on their way home to their families, I joined in. Christmas makes magic real – and that’s beautiful enough that I can almost understand lying to children about a fat man flying through the sky.

Slowly, I fell in love, the way a tourist falls in love with Paris, feeling it to be wholly and gloriously Parisian, knowing all the while that it will never be theirs.

Who doesn’t love a holiday that asks people to step out of their routines and enjoy warmth and cold in equal measure, each an aspect of what it is to have one’s nerves activated in December?

Who doesn’t love the smell of smoke billowing from the thurible at midnight mass? Who doesn’t love carols on a cold night’s drive?

Yet I am, to Christmas, still a stranger. I fundamentally do not know how people celebrate. I know there are gifts. I know they shut their doors and don’t answer texts. They seem not to remember that, on that one day, there are some of us out there, roaming the empty streets, feeling, strangely, alive, like the still world – emptied of its Christians, littered with the public red and green displays which were actually just a preamble to the real event taking place inside, alone with their families – is, today, all ours.

I’ve come to accept – embrace, even – that being a social creature in America means living with Christmas. But this year, I am not a social creature. None of us is. Sure enough, I’m only dimly aware that Christmas is coming.

I have to say, I don’t miss it. Not Christmas, per se.

What I do miss, just a tinge, is the confusion – the simultaneous joy, exclusion, cheer and bitterness.

In past years, I often wished for a world without Christmas – it would be an easier world, one where I feel less torn. But maybe too easy. It would also be a world without people, because in this country, people celebrate Christmas.

Next year, when we’re vaccinated, I’ll take the people, and their Christmas.