Even Chalk and Cheese believe McDonald is no shoo in for power – but polls don’t lie

Even if you only do politics at a glance, you would have to agree that Simon Coveney and Alan Kelly are political chalk and cheese.

The patrician and verbose Cork-based Fine Gael minister is often referred to as being from “merchant prince” stock. Now that’s a phrase I detest and it is unfair to Coveney – I use it as shorthand because it tells us a bit when space is scarce.

So, let’s stay a biteen unfair and talk about Alan Kelly. He’s a tough “Nenagh bruiser,” soaked in the lore and lies of Lough Derg dapping fishermen, who would also make a good number 11 in a junior hurling team. (Ah, google the details, or phone a culchie friend, if you can’t decode all that.)

But let’s quicken up here and say that, bar both of them serving stints in the European Parliament, and also in the 2011-2016 Fine Gael-Labour coalition, both politicians have little enough in common. Check your allegiances and prejudices to decide which is ‘cailc’ and which is ‘cáis’.

The bigger point we are after here is that these two rather different politicians agree on one key point: that Taoiseach Mary Lou McDonald is far from being an inevitable prospect. Mind you, both of them rather implicitly – if not explicitly – do concede that, if there was a general election in the coming days, Sinn Féin would skate home at the top of the poll.

Alan Kelly was frank enough when he spoke to Gavan Reilly on his most recent Newstalk Sunday guff show. Opinion polls tell a story time and place, and right now, Sinn Féin is streets ahead of every other party.

It is left to rival parties to pick less damaging political surveys, where they are not quite so far behind their Shinner rivals. But any way you look at things, one in three-plus voters are minded to Sinn Féin next time out.

The survey folk will tell you “the trend is your friend” when you’re

trying to figure this one out.

The two long-time ‘big political beasts’, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, are struggling as they try to make hard decisions in mutual power, live with those decisions and defend them. Sinn Féin continues to only have to be right about all that is wrong, south of the Border for the moment at least.

Efforts by rival politicians in this jurisdiction to point up how Ms McDonald’s party is on the bridge in Belfast, while some very different things happen on welfare rates and rules, have very limited resonance with citizens in this jurisdiction.

Sadly, partition does work on many different levels. And at all events, Sinn Féin is proving rather durable in these 26 counties and right now it has the wind at its back.

Late last month, in an online session with the MacGill Summer School, though it was held at the butt end of autumn, one of the presenters, the long-time RTÉ editor and presenter Seán O’Rourke, confronted current Fine Gael Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney with the realpolitik about their Sinn Féin rivals’ soar-away popularity.

O’Rourke said senior politicians in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, and indeed heavy-hitting business people, felt Sinn Féin is certain to lead the next government. Some, on the business side, were already making preparations accordingly.

Simon Coveney paid due homage to the reality of current opinion poll trends, acknowledging that his crowd, and their Fianna Fáil allies, were “down”, while Mary Lou McDonald’s party was on the up. He did the honesty in dishonesty thing where he conceded the Government is presiding over the dishing out of Covid-19 hardship and struggling slowly with housing and health problems.

But the Fine Gael kingpin insisted that this Government will just continue to battle. That along with the Green Party it will persist to near enough its full term, which in those circumstances would end in early February 2025.

So, we are talking about three more full years before we go into election mode. If you listen to others at Leinster House, they will tell you something similar.

The only exception is dissident Fianna Fáil people who wonder what will happen after the “switcheroonie” in December next year when Micheál Martin steps out and Leo Varadkar steps back in to the Taoiseach’s office in Government Buildings. But that is for another day.

The thing is that Labour leader Alan Kelly – albeit coming from a completely different direction – agreed in principle with Simon Coveney.

Speaking after a rather spirited and upbeat party conference on Sunday he delivered the mandatory kicks to the Government accusing it of a sense of power-entitlement. After he castigated Sinn Féin he accused it of assuming that soon the power will be theirs.

And where is Sinn Féin in all of this?

Curiously, it is in agreement. It dreads that this opinion poll high may somehow peter out or be overtaken by events. Its consistent message is these survey trends are “encouraging” – but battle continues.