Even after 70 years of marriage, the death of a spouse comes as a shock

Roslyn Dee

A person holds a photograph of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip outside Windsor Castle, Berkshire, following the announcement of his death at the age of 99. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

For the three years, seven months and three days that my mother lived on after my father’s death, she always said the same thing: “I never thought that he was going to die. I knew he wasn’t well, but I never imagined for a minute that he was actually going to die.”

She would speak those words, time and again, with a sense of bewilderment in her voice because she genuinely didn’t believe she was going to lose her husband that summer of 2015.

