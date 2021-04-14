Even after 70 years of marriage, the death of a spouse comes as a shock

For the three years, seven months and three days that my mother lived on after my father’s death, she always said the same thing: “I never thought that he was going to die. I knew he wasn’t well, but I never imagined for a minute that he was actually going to die.”

She would speak those words, time and again, with a sense of bewilderment in her voice because she genuinely didn’t believe she was going to lose her husband that summer of 2015.

Yet, for the rest of us, the rapid deterioration, following a fall in April and right through until his death four months later in early August, was plain to see. He was 94, after all, and at that great age a fall is often what marks the beginning of the end.

But Marion, my mother, couldn’t see it, couldn’t see how her Jim was fading away before her eyes.

Oh, she knew that his ability to walk was gone, but she seemed to believe that physiotherapy would restore his mobility and then he’d be, well, grand again.

The arthritis would still be there but sure he’d had that for years and he just soldiered on. He’d do the same again; in no time at all he’d be back home, pottering about in the garden, feeding the birds, plucking out any rogue dandelion that had the audacity to show its face on his immaculate lawn, and looking forward to watching Match of the Day or old episodes of A Touch of Frost.

It wasn’t to be. My sister knew that. My brother-in-law knew that. And, even though my own husband died that June and I was in a strange head-space of grief, I knew that too. Knew that I was going to lose my father.

So why, then, did Marion not know that? A smart, savvy woman, albeit even older than my father by six months, why did she not see what we could see?

Because she couldn’t bear it, couldn’t face it, couldn’t believe that such a loss would ever be a reality.

She always had this notion that the two of them would die together; how she could logically explain that to herself I have no idea, but that’s what she thought. That neither one of them would ever be left without the other.

That’s what comes of being married for 72 years. That’s what comes of a lifetime of togetherness; of still being able, decades on, to still see in each other the teenagers you both once were.

To be the child of a couple who have been together for more than 70 years is a rare enough gift, and one that my sister and I were privileged to enjoy.

So too, of course, were Charles, and Anne, and Andrew, and Edward. That their parents’ long-lasting love affair was also one that was lived out under the public gaze of a nation, and the world at large, must at times have been very strange indeed.

When Prince Philip died last Friday, I thought not of the grief of a long-reigning monarch, but of the devastation of an elderly wife. A woman, like my mother, who had loved her husband for more than seven decades. A woman in the twilight years of her life now left without the only man she ever loved; a woman who, even though the odds looked stacked against him in recent months, probably never actually expected him to die. Not her Philip.

As the Duke of Edinburgh is laid to rest this weekend, spare a thought, then, not for Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Head of the Commonwealth and Defender of the Faith, but, rather, for Elizabeth Windsor, a wife for 73 years who now, at her great and vulnerable age, suddenly finds herself a widow.