Eugene McCabe, brave writer, brave watcher on the Border 

Eoghan Harris

By Jim Cogan

Eugene McCabe was the greatest writer of my generation and when I heard of his recent death I recalled something my late friend, Patricia Redlich, told me at the height of the Provisional IRA campaign.

Patricia, a woman so wise she would have been burned as a witch in the Middle Ages, said that of the two kinds of sins, commission and omission, the sin of omission was the worst.

She meant that while committing an IRA murder was bad, omitting to condemn the murders for the sake of social comfort was worse because it created a climate of moral evil.