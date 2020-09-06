Eugene McCabe was the greatest writer of my generation and when I heard of his recent death I recalled something my late friend, Patricia Redlich, told me at the height of the Provisional IRA campaign.

Patricia, a woman so wise she would have been burned as a witch in the Middle Ages, said that of the two kinds of sins, commission and omission, the sin of omission was the worst.

She meant that while committing an IRA murder was bad, omitting to condemn the murders for the sake of social comfort was worse because it created a climate of moral evil.

Let me start with my own minor sin of omission: postponing a tribute to Eugene McCabe I had planned to do in June but which I kept putting on the back burner to deal with matters more trivial.

Back in June, reading his Heaven Lies About Us, it struck me he was nearly 90, and I suddenly wanted to tell him how much I admired him, not merely as a writer, but as a man.

There is no need to dwell on his genius as a writer. No one who read Christ in the Fields - filmed as the Victims trilogy on RTÉ in 1977 - or who saw Garry Hynes's Druid production of King of the Castle in 2017, could doubt McCabe ranked with John McGahern and Patrick Kavanagh.

All I need do to prove his power as a writer is to quote the first sentence of Death and Nightingales:

"A lack of bird-call, a sense of encroaching light and then far away the awful dawn bawling of a beast in great pain."

But my main purpose here is to praise Eugene McCabe as a writer who stood sentinel on the bloodiest part of the Border as the sectarian murder campaign in south Fermanagh etched deep lines into his face.

In doing so, I run the risk of sniffing from the literary coteries who retreat from the real world repeating the mantra: "Well, it's only his writing that matters."

Luckily, I can cite McCabe's own belief that writers must not hide from history, as quoted in an insightful interview with Adrienne Leavy in The Irish Times in 2017:

"In recent times, since the outbreak of the Troubles in the North, I am very conscious that I am a writer living on the Border. There is no way a writer can turn his back on what is happening around him. All other themes seem trivial to what is happening around us."

Henry Patterson, in his classic Ireland's Violent Frontier, has shown how - contrary to what we are told - it was the Protestant small farmers who were in a minority, subjected to what Sir Kenneth Bloomfield described as ethnic cleansing.

McCabe lived his literary life with almost daily murders a few miles away. He understood both communities' bigotry, but never excused the IRA, who used bigotry to shed blood.

Pity the literary fence-sitters would not do the same. Many of them, along with our historians and journalists, seem to see the peace process as a permission to retrospectively sit on the fence about the morality of the IRA campaign with a bit of Brit-bashing on the side.

The process of sanitising the IRA, past and present, is usually done by omission. Thus, paying tribute to John McGahern, a score of critics omitted (censored) his consistent contempt for sectarian IRA murders.

But facing the big moral issue of your time, be it the Nazis or the IRA campaign, is what finally decides whether a writer is just a good writer or a great writer.

A great novel is like a cross. The thick, vertical beam deals with the personal; the horizontal crossbeam deals with the public.

The horizontal crossbeam must not dominate - the most minimal evocation of history will do - but no great writer omits it.

Jane Austen never shirks the social condition of women faced by marriage or poverty; Dickens tackles the industrial revolution; Mark Twain does not shirk the race issue.

Writers living in a time when moral choices have to be made - whether about slavery in the 19th Century, Germany in the 1930s, the IRA campaign - you turn your head away at your peril.

In bad times, merely good writers will take refuge in the purely personal in a kind of political lockdown. But great writers like Thomas Mann in Germany or Eugene McCabe face up to evil so as to protect the personal.

McCabe had a sure grasp of the realities of history and politics. He knew that for all the waffle about peacemakers, the USA was the driver of the process.

"The mass emigration of a million impoverished Irish during the Famine backfired into a strong Irish-American lobby which brought about the Good Friday Agreement. It was pressure on London from this lobby that ended the violence."

Asked by Adrienne Leavy about Brexit, he was both pragmatic and positive.

"It's too early to guess what the reaction will be, but I imagine the remnants of the IRA will creep out of the woodwork and try to revive the murder and mayhem. I doubt if they'll get any public support."

But whether the Recurring IRA gets public support depends on our broadcasters not giving the Provisional IRA a retrospective absolution.

The RTÉ of the 1970s was a pluralist station which could make a pluralist masterpiece like Victims. The RTÉ of the 2020s is a nationalist station which makes documentaries that dodged dealing with the dark downsides of Martin McGuinness.

The film failed the first test of any fair biography of McGuinness - it did not deal fully with two of the three murders that would have ruined his reputation.

True, it did deal with the almost ritually sadistic murder of Patsy Gillespie.

This was the murder that moved another Northern writer, Benedict Kiely, to write his best novel, Proxopera.

But it did not even briefly mention the cruel slaying of census taker Joanne Mathers (29), a married woman who left a small child and a broken-hearted husband behind.

Lowry Mathers should have been asked by RTÉ to repeat what he said on the record about McGuinness.

"When I see people on television, even unionists, saying how great he is I just get up and turn off the television."

Lowry was most likely referring to Ian Paisley Jr, who paid tribute to McGuinness, saying his "remarkable journey not only saved lives, but made the lives of countless people better".

Like me, Lowry Mathers has no time for fashionable forgiveness, so much easier if the victim is not a member of your own family.

But the most striking sin of omission was RTÉ's failure to insist the documentary dealt with the murder of informer Frank Hegarty who was lured back to Derry, and death, after McGuinness had promised Hegarty's mother Rose that he would be safe.

The Hegarty case could have been covered briefly in two minutes by simply citing a report in the national archives by a Department of Foreign Affairs official who had met Bishop Daly of Derry to ask about the murder.

Bishop Daly said McGuinness normally "didn't get his hands dirty" but had run out of "henchmen" in Derry.

The bishop added that these actions would make McGuinness "vulnerable if he were to come under media scrutiny".

Luckily for St Martin's reputation, RTÉ came to the same conclusion.