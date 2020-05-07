| 11.2°C Dublin

EU must respond robustly to German court decision - the single market depends on it

John Bruton

Implications: The ruling by German’s Federal Constitutional Court has opened a can of worms. Photo: ULI DECK/dpa/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) of Germany this week attacked one of the fundaments of the European Union, the primacy of Union law.

It is long-settled practice that, in its field of operation, EU law has superiority over national law.

The FCC of Germany has also rejected the primacy of decisions of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), over decisions of national courts, on the meaning of EU treaties.