EU governments must puzzle out a vicious circle of inflation versus help to sufferers

John Downing

Sign of the times: A man attends a protest organised by the Cost of Living Coalition outside Leinster House. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sign of the times: A man attends a protest organised by the Cost of Living Coalition outside Leinster House. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

So, here’s one from the “cold comfort farm department.” The price of food, heating and other basics is going up and up across Europe and embattled politicians are struggling with remedies which might make things worse.

Sadly, experts fear that political leaders’ efforts to cushion poorer families may fuel a vicious circle by putting more money in economies, boosting inflation.

