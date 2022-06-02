EU governments must puzzle out a vicious circle of inflation versus help to sufferers

So, here’s one from the “cold comfort farm department.” The price of food, heating and other basics is going up and up across Europe and embattled politicians are struggling with remedies which might make things worse.

Sadly, experts fear that political leaders’ efforts to cushion poorer families may fuel a vicious circle by putting more money in economies, boosting inflation.

The May cost of living across the 19 Eurozone countries varied widely. In Malta, the cost of living rose by just 5.6pc year-on-year, but in Estonia – which has been hit particularly hard by Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine – inflation was 20.1pc.

Yet some European governments are more generous than others in supporting vulnerable citizens. And the reality is that Ireland’s Government has not so far been mean.

In the Dáil, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett accused Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath of presenting as “an innocent bystander” while the masses freeze and starve. Mr McGrath hit back, saying €2.4bn in various citizens’ supports had been added since last October’s Budget, with more to come, while rightly conceding no government has a full answer to this problem – which the Taoiseach concedes will only get worse.

Here’s a quick flick of what other EU governments have tried to do so far.

Three months ago the Belgian government unveiled a plan to help families struggling to pay skyrocketing energy bills aimed at saving an average household €260 per year. There was a temporary VAT cut from 21pc to 6pc between April 1 and July 1 and a one-off €100 heating cheque of €100 for all Belgian homes with more supports promised.

The Belgian VAT cut was expected to result in savings of about €60 for an average household. The Brussels government said the overall changes would save average families €260 per year.

Other PRSI-type tax changes were vaunted as delivering €100 per year to low- and middle-income earners. These were partially offset for state coffers by higher tobacco taxes and a new aeroplane flight tax to help the battle against climate change. Inevitably, pressure continues in Belgium for other supports.

Across the border in France, a bidding war is going in as re-elected President, Emmanuel Macron, is looking for a parliamentary majority to effectively govern for the coming five years. His newly formatted government is promising radical supports for gas and electricity prices and big hikes in welfare for vulnerable homes.

But Mr Macron is in a voter bidding war, with a hard-left coalition trying to win the office of prime minister and seriously hobble the new government. Jean Luc Melanchon is dangling voter incentives.

The most radical of these is a price cap on basic goods and rent controls to combat inflation – which at 4.8pc is the highest in France since the 1980s, but lower than British or German rates. “For us, inflation has at its heart speculation, excessive profits and a break in global production chains because of Covid and the war in Ukraine,” Mr Melenchon said.

He promised the monthly minimum wage would be raised to €1,500 after tax, up from €1,303, and the pension age cut to 60 from 62. Mr Melanchon also wants to bring back the wealth tax, which Mr Macron abolished.

The plan has provoked scorn from mainstream economists. But voters will decide on Sunday week next, with a run-off a week later on Sunday, June 19. Pollsters tip Mr Macron to hold solidly in these votes, but things may yet be rather rocky in France.

In Germany rampant inflation back in the 1920s helped the rise of Nazism. The creation of the euro in 1999 was a very hard-sell there, sacrificing the symbol of post-World War II stability, the Deutschmark, so a return to the highest inflation in two decades worries the average German.

Some German workers can expect wage increases of three, four or maybe even 5pc this year. But even that increase is not enough to offset the higher cost of living, the German news service Die Welt reported.