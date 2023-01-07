| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen faces the ‘big bad wolf’ as calls grow for EU to review its predator rules

John Downing

Ursula von der Leyen's show pony Dolly was killed by a wolf. Photo: KenzoTribouillard/AFP via Getty Images Expand

Close

Ursula von der Leyen's show pony Dolly was killed by a wolf. Photo: KenzoTribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

Ursula von der Leyen's show pony Dolly was killed by a wolf. Photo: KenzoTribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

Ursula von der Leyen's show pony Dolly was killed by a wolf. Photo: KenzoTribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

Suddenly this one is about Ursula versus the big bad wolf. The brutal death of Dolly, the 30-year-old show pony, via the fangs of a wolf, known only by its code “GW950”, would in all likelihood have just made local headlines.

But the pony’s owner turned out to be EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and the incident has fuelled a growing farmer campaign to curb EU conservation protections for wolves, bears, lynxes and other endangered predatory animals.

More On Ursula von der Leyen

Most Watched

Privacy