EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen faces the ‘big bad wolf’ as calls grow for EU to review its predator rules

Suddenly this one is about Ursula versus the big bad wolf. The brutal death of Dolly, the 30-year-old show pony, via the fangs of a wolf, known only by its code “GW950”, would in all likelihood have just made local headlines.

But the pony’s owner turned out to be EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and the incident has fuelled a growing farmer campaign to curb EU conservation protections for wolves, bears, lynxes and other endangered predatory animals.

Our story begins on September 1 last year when Dolly was grazing in the lush lands of Lower Saxony in Germany, just close to the country home of the EU Commission boss, often called “VDL”, in Brussels.

According to the popular German tabloid, Bild, the remains of Dolly were discovered the next day by Ms Von der Leyen’s husband.

A statement by VDL, later released to the German news service, DPA, confirmed that as a keen lifelong horsewoman, she was very upset by the incident. “The whole family is devastated by the news,” she said.

The local wildlife authorities gave the “crime scene” the full CSI treatment and subsequently there was a bullet designated for wolf GW950.

The regional environmental authorities stressed that the errant wolf was designated to be put down for reasons other than Dolly’s untimely death. The Lower Saxony environmental services confirmed early last month that a request to lift the killing exemption given to certain protected species had been submitted.

The online EU news service, Politico, reported that the environmental authorities specifically said the kill authorisation was not based on the Dolly killing. A spokeswoman insisted that the application had been filed before that incident occurred.

We are left to assume, in the absence of other news, that GW950, is still out there and wolfing. The DPA news service tells us there are 39 wolf packs in Lower Saxony, estimated to number about 350 wolves.

Read More

There have been a lot of sightings in the past year, exciting a lot of news reports and causing recurring complaints from farmers.

The EU has a variety of environmental policies targeting the revival of natural flora and fauna as part of its green goals. But clearly some animals are more welcome in the countryside than others.

The human fear of wolves is deeply embedded in our psyche and is enmeshed with the preternatural abounding in myth and folklore. Still, wolf attacks on humans are rare and conservationists argue that the animals avoid us and stick to remote areas. But farmers of cattle, and especially sheep, are up in arms and say their stock losses to predators must be dealt with.

Last November, the European Parliament approved a non-binding recommendation that the policy-guiding EU Commission should begin reducing predatory animal protections given to wolves, bears, and other large carnivores. In a letter to MEPs Ms Von der Leyen has said this will be studied carefully.

“There have been numerous reports of wolf attacks on animals and of increased risk to local people. Understandably, this situation raises questions in the affected regions about whether the current protection status of wolves is justified,” the commission president wrote.

Ireland is not immediately concerned here as history tells us the last wild wolf in this country was slain in 1786. But the public musings by Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan, on potential wolf reintroduction will spring to mind. Yet, wolves are surely less likely to ravage his bicycle tyres.

At all events, the conservationists take a rather different view to that of some in the farming community. They argue that farm animal killings often happen opportunistically when wolves are travelling through a farm region on their way to another more wild environment.

The grey wolf, or canis lupus to give it the Latin moniker, is one of the most widely studied species. Experts say that each autumn, older breeding wolves leave the pack to seek new territory and can travel anything up to 800km in this process. It is often a case of trial and error with wolves staying for short periods in an area before moving on in quest of better habitats.

France once had a huge wolf population and the Holy Roman Emperor Charlemagne in the ninth century is credited with establishing a band of wolf hunters, the “Louveterie,” which persisted until after the French Revolution in 1789. The hunting band was restored in 1814.

Wolves were relentlessly hunted over the centuries and the last of them were killed, often by poisoning, in the 1930s.

But over a 20-year period up to 1990, wolves were gradually reintroduced to France from the Abruzzo Massif region of central Italy and they have been given legal protection since 1993. Sheep farmers’ complaints about wolves attacking their flocks have led some conservationists to argue that dogs are often the culprits here.

Given the events in Tipperary over the last week, that argument is worth close examination. Domestic animals generally can take a big toll.

Total wolf numbers in France currently are estimated to be around 500. The overall wolf population in the EU generally is estimated to be around 19,000.

But those clamouring for reduced protections argue that this is an increase from a population of 12,000 wolves barely a decade ago. Conservationists further counter-argue that better habitat designation, and better fencing and deployment of sheepdogs is a more effective remedy than killing wolves, as their numbers still remain small and fragile.

But rather like “Wolf GW950” – still wanted for murdering Dolly the EU Commission president’s show pony – this one will run and run.

It is another issue where the farmer and conservationists cannot agree.