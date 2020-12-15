| 6.9°C Dublin

EU-Canada trade deal plays into the hands of big business – it must not be ratified

Tess Finch Lees

Ceta is a bad deal which negatively impacts on climate change, farming and sovereignty

Corporate interests: An activist participates in a protest against Ceta in Vienna, Austria – over 80 Irish civil society groups have called for its rejection. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images

Corporate interests: An activist participates in a protest against Ceta in Vienna, Austria – over 80 Irish civil society groups have called for its rejection. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images

Strange that under the cover of a global pandemic and Brexit chaos, our Government should have planned to fast-track the ratification of a trade deal known as Ceta (Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement) between the EU and Canada.

In my opinion it’s not so much a trade deal as a corporate constitutional coup wherein countries are at risk of relinquishing the deeds of democracy to foreign investors.

Why? Corporations strive for two things: new markets and deregulation. Yet in reality, regulation is what keeps corporations – some of whom are richer and more powerful than countries – in check.

