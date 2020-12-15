EU-Canada trade deal plays into the hands of big business – it must not be ratified

Strange that under the cover of a global pandemic and Brexit chaos, our Government should have planned to fast-track the ratification of a trade deal known as Ceta (Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement) between the EU and Canada.

In my opinion it’s not so much a trade deal as a corporate constitutional coup wherein countries are at risk of relinquishing the deeds of democracy to foreign investors.

Why? Corporations strive for two things: new markets and deregulation. Yet in reality, regulation is what keeps corporations – some of whom are richer and more powerful than countries – in check.

The move to deregulate financial markets was one of the main causal factors of the global financial crash.

Regulation, however inconvenient to big businesses, has a crucial role: it provides safeguards against exploitation and protects hard-earned rights of the most vulnerable in society.

The electorate has a right to understand, scrutinise and obstruct laws that threaten to undermine national sovereignty and erode the meagre citizen protection that remains in a world where governments increasingly dance to the omnipotent corporate tune.

Here’s why I believe TDs should vote against Ceta.

Climate Change: The most dangerous aspect of Ceta is the Investment Court System (ICS) which allows foreign investors to sue governments for enacting policies that interfere with their profits.

For example, signatories to the Paris Climate Agreement in Europe are required to change laws in favour of renewable energy.

However, under ICS, foreign investors could legally challenge that legislation.

Unlike Ceta, the Paris Agreement is not legally binding.

Efforts to reduce fossil fuel extraction and use would be undermined by industry investors being afforded protections not extended to the environment and public health.

Farming: Canada has lower production standards and allows carcasses to be cleaned using chemicals such as chlorine.

As a result, Canada produces meat 60pc cheaper than the EU.

Increasing Canadian imports could therefore significantly impact European farmers, particularly already beleaguered Irish beef farmers.

Sovereignty and democracy: Article 30.9 of Ceta states. “In the event that this Agreement is terminated, the provisions of Chapter Eight (Investment) shall continue to be effective for a period of 20 years after the date of termination of this Agreement in respect of investments made before that date.”

Our planet can’t wait 20 years and our children won’t forgive us for locking them into this disastrous deal.

It’s no wonder former UN expert on human rights Alfred-Maurice de Zayas referred to “corporate courts” as “an attack on the very essence of sovereignty and self-determination”.

The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland have been sued 127 times and lost enough cash to have employed 300,000 nurses for a year.

Cigarette maker Phillip Morris used an ICS-type clause to challenge Australian rules around cigarette packaging intended to promote public health.

Ceta, had it existed at the time, could have prevented Ireland from banning smoking in pubs and tobacco advertising.

Food safety: The EU’s “precautionary principle”, whereby the onus is on food producers to prove that chemicals used are safe, will be deemed a “barrier to trade”, permitting a common regulatory mechanism, where any substance can be used until it is proven unsafe.

Canada has weaker food safety and labelling standards than the EU, and industrial agriculture is more heavily dependent on pesticides and GM crops.

Ceta also allows Canadian and US multinationals to undermine rules concerning cloning, GM crops and growth hormones.

The Government has no mandate to ratify this deal.

In July 2017, over 80 Irish civil society groups, including unions, farmers, environmentalists and business owners, called for the rejection of the deal by the Government.

The coalition united in opposition to Ceta as a “bad trade deal” that will compromise laws to protect health, food standards, farmers’ interests, the environment, workers’ rights, and the rule of law.

Rushing through ratification now without proper due diligence, debate and public engagement debases democracy.

In 2017, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan warned that the ICS would give big business power over governments and courts and that the deal offered no environmental protections.

He said: “The way it was centred around lobbying by big corporate interests rather than the public interest is wrong.”

Thus far, the Green Party has done the bidding of its Coalition partners on matters of social justice, ostensibly keeping its powder dry for climate justice.

If the Greens vote to ratify Ceta, it begs the question: what is the point of the Green Party if it’s just propping up a Government that continuously puts multinational interests before those of our planet and country?