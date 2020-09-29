| 11°C Dublin

EU and UK on brink of taking up legal cudgels over North and a hard Border

John Downing

 

In the name of the law: Anti-Brexit protesters demonstrate their disapproval as the UK’s Michael Gove leaves the EU-UK talks in Brussels. AP Photo/Francisco Seco

By tomorrow the EU and the UK could be locked in an international legal battle over the post-Brexit trade status of Northern Ireland.

That would add further to the gloom that surrounds that most dreaded topic that has haunted us for the past four and a half years since the shock referendum result on June 23, 2016.

Last year, for those of us who can remember before the fog of Covid-19, was a series of Brexit deadlines and cliff edges. It stumbled all the way along, via the advent of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a British general election, to the UK-EU "political divorce" on January 31 last.