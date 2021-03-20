Equinox delivers much-needed ray of hope in the darkness of our lockdown

Today the sun moves north across the celestial equator and light overcomes the dark.

Before artificial light, our ancestors lived by the sun, the first solstice rays creeping along the pavement at Newgrange, marking cultural registration – perhaps personal veneration.

Here on winter’s own island Hibernia, in the long nights from the autumnal equinox to the vernal, we folded ourselves away within, taking shelter from the animals, spirits, souls roaming without; our ancient propensity for powerful magic suggesting a belief that those souls and spirits were not just in the dark, but of the Dark, itself.

Only, ‘the curse of the Dark never prevails’ and the light rose every morning for millennia, at the equinox coming northwards to us, laying itself out minute by minute, hour by hour, day by longer day, through the bonfires of Bealtaine, Midsummer, Lughnasa, before Death claimed it again at Samhain.

The vernal equinox – from the Latin for spring, ‘ver’ – is spiritually significant in many cultures. The Roman historian Livy wrote of how the ancient Sabines and Samnites kept the devotional practice of the Ver Sacrum or Sacred Spring.

In times ‘of great danger and distress’ protective vows were made to sacrifice newborns and cattle in the spring ahead. It’s just as well the Ver Sacrum is defunct in the time of Covid.

The scale of sacrifice demanded would see the Mediterranean swash crimson, gelatinous, sinewy over the bare, bleached bones of the migrant dead.

On land, at this turn of the year, Mother Earth restores herself and we northern societies celebrate fertility, birth, new life, new light.

Panicky plants shoot screaming-green through the soil. Below, in loamy earth, thickened vixens deliver their litters.

In May, they will bring their kits to play in the pre-dawn gardens of humans they trust; behind glass, freshly-woken children tucking into their ‘Foxwatch’ picnic breakfasts before school; the advancing tide of salt-light rinsing red fur of its black, green grass of its grey.

As with birds, the vernal equinox was the time for human migration. Over time, the ancient peoples stopped sacrificing their spring-born children, expelling them instead around age 21, veils over their faces, a wolf or eagle guiding them across red cliffs, extinct volcanoes, to where they would establish their own communities.

In ‘raising his sail’, Raifteirí, too, was following the seasonal movement of people. By marking our own spring, like his, at Imbolg or Lá Fhéile Bríde, we give ourselves 48 seasonal bonus-days while la primavera and le printemps are getting their coats on.

With the pandemic, we need those lighter days, hours; we cling to their hope, comfort.

Even for those of us who dread small-talk with strangers, there is mercy now in the banal exchange at the supermarket till, shelter in the distanced words exchanged at delivery. Since February, those words are all about the light, already here and coming.

Read More

I grew up watching for the light, my father welcoming the winter solstice, its ritual murder of the longest night.

In winter he yearned for the light, made sure we carried it within, past Brigid and her white cloth on January 31, through the equinox, on to ‘springing forward’ in the clock-change.

Traditionally on this weekend, across Cork’s northside, men unbolted their cobwebbed sheds, got out their lawnmowers, oiled them for the first cut, anticipating the shock of blade on blade.

In April, the grass recovered. From May, it was hardy and lawnmowers growled through the summer nights, solitary men in their gardens, losing or perhaps finding themselves in the mechanical push, pull.

Around the last equinox, a military convoy pushed into Bergamo in Northern Italy to take away the virus dead; the living locked behind heavy doors, creeping to their windows, making a guard-of-honour for what seemed like an entire generation.

At this equinox, the theatre of military road-blocks, leathered-and-armed Carabinieri, megaphoned police cars ordering people to stay in, is no more. Just like here, there is quiet desperation, the reliable, responsible doing their best, while the unreliable, irresponsible do their worst.

This week, the local grey doves were mating, blue tits scoping out nesting sites, blackbirds collecting twigs.

In ourselves, too, we feel the stirrings of the photoperiod, anxious to be outside, starting the spring-clean or readying the ground for planting.

On Radio 4 they talked about the yellow-speckled, honey-regent losing its birdsong, the lack of older males, the singers, depriving the younger ones the chance to learn it.

For humans, too, the lockdown complicates further our already-complex ‘courting and territorial songs’.

Perhaps, within Covid’s confines, the person with whom we started an important relationship was ourselves; beyond the persona, the constant doing.

At the light-season, my daughter sent me Wild Geese, where American poet Mary Oliver gives comfort:

You do not have to be good.

You do not have to walk on your knees

For a hundred miles through the desert, repenting.

You only have to let the soft animal of your body love what it loves.

Today, Earth tilts, reminding us that in life, none of us is the be-all, end-all we imagine.

At the vernal equinox:

Whoever you are, no matter how lonely,

The world offers itself to your imagination,

Calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting,

Over and over, announcing your place in the family of things.