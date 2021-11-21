Environmental activists are getting caught in the trap of climate nationalism too

A phenomenon called climate nationalism is thought by activists to be hindering the actions necessary to prevent catastrophic climate change. Given carbon emissions don’t respect borders, we would have thought a ‘One Planet’ approach might ensue, that we’re all in it together, so we’d willingly work together to prevent climate change. But there are good reasons why we don’t.

First of all, the whole world might be affected by climate change, but that doesn’t happen evenly. A 2C rise in average temperature (which is what the current best case scenario aims for) might translate into much higher than 2C seasonal rises in certain places, and it could render some places uninhabitable.

Meanwhile, places such as Ireland might see some more flooding and extreme weather, but nothing worse than that, and the country might be in a position to adapt to those effects.

As such a country might take the position of ‘it’s not our problem and so any resources we divert to climate change should be ones that help locally, not globally’.

Second, even if we were all going to be affected equally, a place like Ireland can’t stop China, India, the US or wherever doing what they want so it might be reasonable for Ireland to ask why we should shrink our economy if others aren’t doing the same? Our efforts will barely put a dent in global emissions yet it could cost us dearly and immediately.

This sort of climate nationalism is rational, if ultimately self-defeating, as it leads all of us to act selfishly, making us all worse off.

But there is another form of climate nationalism that we see from climate activists — and it’s just as dangerous. It concentrates on each country’s carbon emissions without considering the global impact. So last week there were protests outside a conference on data centres in the RDS in Dublin. The protesters point out data centres consume vast amounts of energy, and allowing them be built will prevent Ireland from hitting our 2030 emissions goals.

The climate activists are also obsessed with Irish agriculture. They highlight that Ireland is a huge producer of beef and dairy products, which are about the worst possible foods for climate emissions. So, they argue, if we want to hit those 2030 targets we have to reduce the number of cattle here by over a million.

The problem with the protesters’ analysis in both the herd and the data centres is that they engage in a form of climate nationalism.

There are some reasons to be sceptical of data centres. They use huge amounts of energy, and they are not big employers in the long term. So why should Ireland encourage them if it might lead to power outages for the rest of us?

These are reasonable points. But if we’re just concerned about climate, then activists should consider what would happen if they don’t locate here. They will locate somewhere else.

Global demand for data is insatiable, and so any time you upload a photo, send an email, do whatever online, it uses a data centre. The centres actually help reduce emissions by facilitating working from home, online conferences and other activities that tend to be energy intensive.

They are here in part because of Ireland’s cool climate. There are ways to make them more efficient — using the heat they generate for other purposes — and we could insist they invest in energy generation as part of planning. But if we just reject them, we won’t help the climate, we’ll just help Ireland reach its goals.

The same is true in agriculture. Most of Ireland’s agriculture produce is exported. If Ireland culls its herd of cattle as activists demand, what happens? The meat produced by Ireland is replaced, possibly by Brazilian beef, perhaps farmed on land that was once rainforest.

Irish beef may produce a lot of Ireland’s emissions but if there is still demand for beef the planet is better off if people eat Irish grass-fed beef than almost any other kind. Instead of trying to cut a country’s emissions, climate activists should look to where is the most carbon efficient place to produce goods.

By trying to shrink the economy the new climate nationalists make enemies of people who should be their friends.

The problem emanates from the way we count emissions. COP26, like other agreements, measures carbon outputs at the country that produces it. So Irish beef is counted as Irish emissions even if the steak is eaten in France. A phone with the label ‘Made in China’ counts as Chinese emissions even if the phone is bought in Cork.

Many western European countries may be able to reach their 2030 goals, but mainly by outsourcing the production of what they consume to other countries.

If we measured emissions on the basis of consumption rather than production, then most would not, and a place like China, which we’ve turned into our workshop, would actually have much lower emissions.

Ireland is one of the few wealthy countries that would have lower emissions if we measured by consumption rather than production. Then why do we measure it this way? Partly because it’s much easier technically, and partly because it suits western countries who have been deindustrialising.

Focussing on production emissions might make us feel better about ourselves, but it leads to perverse incentives to offshore activities to places that are a lot more carbon inefficient and where we have much less control.

A more global approach would see us use carbon trading to push activities to where they are most efficient. But left-wing activists don’t like markets because they seem right-wing.

Narrow thinking and new climate nationalism won’t help solve a global problem.

Eoin O’Malley is associate professor of politics at Dublin City University