Entering a darker time for so many

John Daly

Notebook

'Seasonal affective disorder, despite its cute SAD acronym, is no laughing matter for the millions who topple into a deep despondency as we trudge into these darker days.' (stock photo)

Winter time - even the words evoke a melancholy mood. As the clock ticks down to this reviled stink bomb, which is annually exploded in the midst of autumn's glorious feast, its bad-vibe portents are already visible in an extra despondency about the streets and byways of the nation.

Bad enough we mourn shuttered pubs, cafes, theatres and concerts, but now we must add another lash to scourge our weary backs by inviting darkness to steal an hour of precious brightness.

The annual advent of this faceless time bandit has cast a gloomy net across the delights of October's stunning displays - not unlike the guards arriving to break up the party just as everybody boogies out to Pharrell's Happy.