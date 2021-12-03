Enough is enough – it’s not fair that Daddy can go out for pints while his kids must play alone in their room

All I know for sure is that the pandemic and our reaction to it has stolen the childhood I always imagined my children having.

When Covid first arrived in Ireland, I used to say I was thankful my daughter was so young and wouldn’t remember any of this. She had just turned two in February 2020. Now I know that some of her first memories will be of a cruel and uptight world.

My youngest will always be known as a pandemic baby. Born into a lockdown bubble, Paddy met his grandparents only at five-and-a-half months.

Parenting was never easy, even in those halcyon pre-pandemic times. But now, in whatever this phase is, we are being unfairly asked to restrict our children’s interactions with the outside world, while everybody else can whoop it up at rugby matches and in nightclubs.

Even more frustrating: there are no clear rules. We’re being asked to set our own boundaries. This means it’s not just the risk of Covid-19 that is causing anxiety to parents and our children, it’s also the etiquette.

What if your attitude to Covid safety doesn’t align with that of your child’s playdate? Arguments among adults over Covid protocols – and the overt politicisation of those protocols – is probably more stress-inducing than the virus itself.

Then there’s the contradictions. It’s OK to go to a crowded football stadium and roar and shout, hitting a pub or two on the way home, but you have to think twice about setting up a playdate or going to a pantomime.

Adults have the coping skills to take the hit, but children can’t process such contradictions. “You can go out, but I can’t?”

The first few years of a child’s life are critical to their cognitive development. According to the latest available data from Unicef, the disruption to routines, education, recreation, as well as concern for family income and health, is leaving children feeling afraid, angry, and worried about their future. Will somebody please tell Nphet?

Tragically, we are now learning that children born during the pandemic have lower IQs. With limited stimulation at home and less interaction with the world outside, pandemic-era children appear to have scored shockingly low on tests designed to assess cognitive development.

That is according to study author Sean Deoni, Associate Professor of Paediatrics at Brown University in Rhode Island. Deoni blames lack of stimulation as parents balanced childcare with working from home.

Still, this didn’t stop Dr Tony Holohan writing in his letter to Government that indoor gatherings for children “should be avoided” for now – including nativity plays, indoor birthday parties and sleepovers. The Government sadly went along with his advice.

We like to think of children as resilient, as being able to handle anything thrown at them. But they are affected by traumatic events as much as the rest of us, even more so in many cases.

Raising children means socialising them into our world. For two long years, we stopped doing that. Now we are once again leaving children stranded in a limbo of restricted living.

Children are at low risk from Covid. They always have been, and we’ve always known it. It sounds strange to write this, given the Government’s latest fettering of Ireland’s youngest citizens, masking nine-year-olds and making them huddle in pandemic pods.

We don’t know how long our children will be forced to endure the restrictions placed upon them by our Government. It could be two weeks. Two months. Even longer.

Enough is enough.

We must keep schools open. We must end the overly restrictive rules around children’s social lives and let adults take the hit instead, if someone must. It’s not fair that Daddy can go out for pints while his kids must play alone in their bedroom.

As we focus on helping as many people as possible to avoid catching the virus, let us not forget those whose voices are not loud enough to be heard.

Our children must be allowed to live normal lives.