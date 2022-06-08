Enjoying a tipple is one of life's pleasures, but our drinking culture has very dark side

Summer is here and there is nothing like that all-is-well-with-the-world rosy feeling you get while relaxing outside over your favourite tipple. If only we could distil the joy alcohol can bring and extract all the pain.

Our drinking culture retains a very dark side, and this week’s report from the Health Research Board (HRB) on drink and drugs intake among young people shows we need to worry – about their boozing and because they are taking more drugs.

Every parent should download the 180-page HRB report. It weaves all the relevant research with information from health and law enforcement services to show how alcohol and drug misuse are a direct line to trouble.

While it does note that children these days try alcohol for the first time a year later – at 16.6 years – and that more than a quarter of 15- to 24-year-olds don’t drink at all (up from 11pc 20 years ago), it notes the uptick in young people being hospitalised for drug use and asks if this is because they are taking drugs instead of drinking.

The report shows many can’t handle drink, with nearly one in four having alcohol use disorder. No surprise there. From my own experience, a developing child can’t easily handle the intoxicating effects of alcohol – physically and because it makes them feel worse about themselves.

Many people will not be aware the criteria for alcohol use disorder include too much time getting over the after-effects; increased tolerance; and continued drinking despite social and interpersonal problems caused by it.

But if the norm is drinking too much, it is hard to see the problem.

When I was 17, I went au-pairing in Paris and was lucky to get a different viewpoint. I was palling around with au pairs from other countries who were shocked by what I considered OK – knocking back a bottle of white before a night out and lying in bed the next day recovering.

I wonder how many adults are hazardous drinkers and don’t know it.

There was a report this week from the Mater Hospital on long-Covid and how three-quarters of those suffering are drinking too much and experiencing more anxiety and depression than the general population.

You feel wretched, so drink more and the cycle goes on.

The HRB report also stressed how young adults with alcohol dependence are more likely to have mental health problems and severe anxiety.

I found drugs the most interesting part of the HRB report. Apparently, cannabis users are six times more likely to report mental ill health. It also tells us of the substantial increase in cocaine use, with 6.8pc having taken it recently and young women driving the increase.

From my experience of it, some people can smoke cannabis in moderation and be fine, but you never know who it will affect really negatively. And why would a young woman want to take cocaine? Perhaps because, unlike the booze, it melts away inhibitions but has no calories. When I was a teen, the price of cider was the main consideration, but perhaps that’s different now.

From my very few encounters with drugs, all they caused me was misery and hassle and I’ll be telling my kids about my mistakes so they don’t make them.

And I won’t give them a drink before they’re 18 – I can’t understand parents who do. They want to instil an approach of moderation, and think it’s nice to give them a drink at special events – but does it not just give the message we need drink to celebrate?

Another depressing fact from the HRB report is how the foundation for being earmarked as a troublemaker is laid down early on, with 86pc of the young people referred to Probation Services having misuse problems.

All that harm it’s creating. It’s a shameful cause of death in young people. In 2017, 17 young people died from alcohol and/or drug poisoning and 40 died with drug use/and or alcohol dependency implicated.

Dr Austin O’Carroll, a GP in inner city Dublin, said many young people will use drugs, but those facing the greatest risk are not those from comfortable homes.

“Many young people try drugs experimentally, which carries significant risks, as some of them will succumb to addiction. However, the main determinant of youth addiction remains poverty and childhood trauma. To address addiction, we need to address inequality and the causes of childhood trauma.”

The HRB report confirms Dr O’Carroll’s diagnosis. From 2011 to 2020, of the young people treated for drugs, only one in 10 had a regular job, 5pc were homeless, 3.9pc were members of the Traveller community and a quarter had left school before 16. It was similar with booze.

It also detailed the many initiatives the Government was running to try to protect young people, although it is up against the reality that if you have a life you need to escape from, it seems you are more likely to run into trouble.

There are many glorious things about alcohol. My brother works in the business and is forever blathering on about research showing the many benefits.

But as the long-Covid study shows, it’s hard to toe the line.

And from the HRB report we can see how drinking should be put off for as long as possible.