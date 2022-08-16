| 12.9°C Dublin

Energy vampires or essential for Irish industry? Data centres in the spotlight

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy during a data centre protest at the Customs House, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy during a data centre protest at the Customs House, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Are data centres leeches on Ireland’s vulnerable electricity supply or an unavoidable part of modern infrastructure? If the awkward answer is “both”, what do we do?

Ireland’s 70 data centres, which process almost all of our internet usage, consume around 14pc of the country’s total electricity demand. This is about as much as all rural homes combined and EirGrid says it could double again within the next six years.

