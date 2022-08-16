Energy vampires or essential for Irish industry? Data centres in the spotlight

Are data centres leeches on Ireland’s vulnerable electricity supply or an unavoidable part of modern infrastructure? If the awkward answer is “both”, what do we do?

Ireland’s 70 data centres, which process almost all of our internet usage, consume around 14pc of the country’s total electricity demand. This is about as much as all rural homes combined and EirGrid says it could double again within the next six years.

Ireland’s physical grid can’t keep pace with that kind of growth, because we haven’t adequately invested in it.

So EirGrid wants to put a halt to new data centre grid connections in Dublin until 2028. The Commission of Regulation of Utilities disagrees, saying applications can be granted, if only on a case-by-case basis.

In this context, Amazon’s latest application for two data centres in north Dublin hinged on the development of its own windfarms in Galway, Cork and Donegal to offset the new buildings’ power requirements.

Even still, sharp political differences remain on the wider question of data centres. While Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says data centres are a core part of Irish industry, opposition TDs say they are energy vampires that shouldn’t be further encouraged by the State at a time of national energy insecurity.

Data centres are huge buildings, usually based on the outskirts of cities, with racks of computer servers inside. They exist mainly to process our internet activity. That means everything from Netflix and email to banking and hospitals.

They use large amounts of electricity and water for power and cooling.

Unfortunately, Ireland happens to have one of the better physical climates for data centres. Because our summers and winters are mild, the centres don’t need to be heated or air-conditioned to the same extent as in many other countries. That means less energy and cost for those operating them.

The result is Ireland having a higher number of data centres per capita than almost any other EU country.

Industry proponents point to this as natural selection for sustainability. Isn’t it better for the planet, they argue, that the facilities are built in the least power-intensive locations?

This is where political tempers flare. Opponents, such as People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy and Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore, say that the sustainability argument is merely a convenient one. They argue that the Government is simply prioritising corporate interests over citizens.

In turn, they themselves are accused of Nimbyism: they’re not arguing that data centres aren’t generally needed, just that they don’t want them here.

An underlying basic problem is that the amount of data we all use is rising each year. Figures from telecoms regulator ComReg show that the amount of data an average Irish person uses on their phone has doubled in the last three years.

It also says that over 80pc of Irish households’ broadband connections have risen to over 30MBs, with 45pc now equipped with lines that support over 100MBs.

Ireland’s national policies over the last decade have largely backed this trend, even framing it as an inclusive, progressive measure.

We’re currently spending between €2bn and €3bn to roll out fibre broadband to every rural property, something guaranteed to cause new spikes in data usage among the 550,000 rural premises it applies to. Much, if not all, of this will depend on the capacity of data centres somewhere in the country.

However, domestic use is only part of what data centres in Ireland actually do. They’re also responsible for chunks of data processed by internet users in other, mostly European, countries.

Are they important for jobs? It depends who you ask. Other than the construction process, a data centre typically supports no more than 50 or 60 jobs per site.

This has led to critics saying they’re not worth it.

The draw on the energy grid might be tolerated, some suggest, if they created a few more jobs to justify the electricity they need.

The tech giants that own or commission them tell a different story, though. They claim that hosting a data centre in a country anchors the operation there in a way that’s hard to extricate. They also say that it makes them more likely to build a substantial office in the country.

Other tech firms point to the huge growth in Dublin as a centre of the European data regulation industry, citing data centres as part of that set-up.

TikTok, which is expanding its workforce here from 2,000 to 3,000 over the next 18 months, says that a primary reason it chose to locate so many jobs in Dublin was because of Ireland’s now-central role in regulating the data side of Europe’s tech industry.

In the long run, a rising population suggests Ireland will need to invest more in its capacity to generate electricity. Whether data centres are deemed enough of a trigger to kickstart that remains to be seen.