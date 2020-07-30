| 19.5°C Dublin

End the stigma surrounding periods - mould your son into the man who will buy tampons without shame

Lorraine Courtney

Complaints about TV ad another indication of how far Ireland must travel on menstruation issue

The Tampax ad that has attracted complaints from the public Expand

The only thing more annoying than having a period every month is having to act like it's not happening. This is, unfortunately, a fact of being female. 

For as long as the uterus has shed its lining, women have been made to feel ashamed for involuntarily bleeding once a month.

