End the pointless debate – Taoiseach and whole Cabinet should be vaccinated now

Government ministers are extremely reluctant to discuss when they will be vaccinated. While many high-profile political figures worldwide have been jabbed in recent weeks – partly to build public confidence in Covid-19 vaccines – there is still no clarity on when Irish government ministers can expect their vaccinations.

“They are totally petrified,” says one government insider. “They are very nervous about it.”

The fear among ministers and their officials is that the sight of them being vaccinated when some healthcare workers and nursing home residents are still waiting would torpedo public support for the national effort to beat Covid-19.

When Independent.ie asked a number of Cabinet ministers last week when they expect to get their jabs, the responses ranged from one who said: “I thought we'd be last,” to another who remarked: “If they could vaccinate nurses and doctors that would be a good start.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has stated publicly he is in cohort 13 for vaccination – everyone aged between 18 and 54 – which means he could be waiting until late into the summer.

However, a senior Coalition figure said they suspect ministers will be in cohort six of the vaccine allocation programme which includes key workers. The groups of workers in this category has yet to be finalised, but is likely to also include gardaí and other frontline non-healthcare workers. Vaccination of this cohort is unlikely to begin until April or possibly May.

There have been no formal discussions between officials in the Health Department and Department of the Taoiseach about vaccinating ministers and key officials.

But the issue is coming to a head now because, as the Irish Independent reported on Wednesday, if Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to visit the White House for St Patrick’s Day next month, it is likely he will require a vaccination.

President Joe Biden and hundreds of staff who work with him at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue are all vaccinated as are many senior US politicians no matter their age. There is some but not a lot of public debate or controversy in the US about this.

We understand that US officials in Washington are perplexed at the debate emerging in Ireland over the last week where there appears to be the potential for a public backlash if Mr Martin is vaccinated and the annual White House trip goes ahead.

There have been calls for Mr Martin to swerve a trip to the White House this year in solidarity with all of us who are being told to stay at home with Sinn Féin, notwithstanding its sometimes questionable approach to public health restrictions, leading the charge.

Sinn Féin TDs point to the North’s First and Deputy First Minister, DUP leader Arlene Foster and their own Michelle O’Neill, deciding to forgo their annual trip to the US.

But there is one crucial difference in that neither would be afforded a bilateral meeting with the US President in the Oval Office, as the Taoiseach would.

This sort of engagement is important to furthering Ireland’s international agenda on several fronts, not least the plight of Irish people living illegally in the US. This shouldn’t be dismissed just because of concerns about the optics of Mr Martin travelling to the US and having the audacity to be vaccinated before doing so.

In fact, he and the entire Cabinet should get their jabs as soon as possible to put an end to an increasingly pointless debate. Whether you support it or not, the work ministers do and the decisions they take are essential to the State’s pandemic response.