End the pointless debate – Taoiseach and whole Cabinet should be vaccinated now

Hugh O'Connell

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan (left) Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Julie Behal Expand

Government ministers are extremely reluctant to discuss when they will be vaccinated. While many high-profile political figures worldwide have been jabbed in recent weeks – partly to build public confidence in Covid-19 vaccines – there is still no clarity on when Irish government ministers can expect their vaccinations.

They are totally petrified,” says one government insider. “They are very nervous about it.”

The fear among ministers and their officials is that the sight of them being vaccinated when some healthcare workers and nursing home residents are still waiting would torpedo public support for the national effort to beat Covid-19.

