Emmanuel Macron battles to continue ruling France and driving Europe

THE folklore is that the president of Ireland gets a seven-year term because that is what France gave its president for the longest time.

Another legend is that the French chose seven years back in the 1870s in part because it was deemed the life-span of a reigning monarch.

So it assuaged the monarchists who wanted a bit of royalty, despite the French people’s liking for lopping the odd king’s head off. And if you’re not over-run with useless information, we can tell you the first person to stamp authority on the French presidency was a certain Patrice de MacMahon, of Wild Geese and Limerick origins, something he has in common with Uachtarán Michael D Higgins.

All of this is taking the scenic route to telling you that in little more than nine months’ time, France will pick a new president. Up to this week, the received wisdom was it would be a straight fight between Marine Le Pen of the far right and the centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron.

Then last Monday we got the results of French regional and local elections in which President Macron’s party, En Marche, scored an abysmal 7pc.

The smart money is still on Macron getting a second five-year term – the French reduced it from seven years back in 2000. But the presidential election, slated for April 10 with a run-off on April 24, will be far more complex than was thought.

Hard to believe that just five years ago, Macron was a minister in a flailing administration headed by socialist president François Hollande, these days better remembered for unlikely boudoir adventures.

Macron, who at 39 became France’s youngest leader since Napoleon, also attracted headlines because of his marriage to his former teacher, Brigitte, who is 25 years his senior.

Macron’s stellar rise to the highest office in France is truly remarkable and will be studied by generations of political gurus. He is an exceptional person, charismatic, clever and sometimes utterly fearless in politics.

But it must also be acknowledged that his rise was extremely lucky, coming at a time when French politics had a huge vacuum which he filled.

The relief in Brussels after Macron romped to victory was palpable. He had defeated Marine Le Pen of the Front National whose policies were decidedly Europhobic. A Le Pen victory, just 10 months after Brexit, would have talked up ‘Frexit’ and dealt a potentially fatal blow to the European Union.

Macron’s win was all the more remarkable because he campaigned domestically on policies in which EU matters were central, not something to be hidden and spoken to only when questioned. When he walked to give his victory speech outside the Louvre in Paris, Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, the European anthem, played loudly. His arrival put the EU on the front foot for the first time in many years.

Macron had EU reform plans which were a Europhile’s delight. Attending his first EU leaders’ summit in Brussels weeks later in June 2017, newly minted Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warmly welcomed Macron’s arrival on the scene.

But Varadkar had to admit that not all his reform plans – including common tax policies, an EU finance minister, a Eurozone debt instrument, and a full banking union – were Ireland’s idea of fun.

Macron’s arrival also meant a revival of the Franco-German axis along with Chancellor Merkel. But now it is clear that Merkel will be gone later this year, the spotlight is on whether Macron can get another term next year.

Le Pen, who still got one in three votes back in 2017, has rebranded and recast her movement as National Rally. Polls before the regional elections suggested she has a rattling chance of winning next April.

Many observers agree with Macron that last week’s humiliating regional showing does not have much to tell us about the upcoming presidential battle. Only one in three voters bothered to show at the polls and Le Pen’s party also fared very badly.

Unlike Ireland’s presidency, the French president has huge executive powers. That also makes the presidential election unique and limits comparisons with other elections.

But last week’s results have emboldened more traditional parties crushed by Macron in 2017.

He knows he is playing uphill and into a gale.