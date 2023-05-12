Emma Kelly: Wild Youth were unlucky, now it’s time we and RTÉ started taking Eurovision seriously again

Wild Youth's Conor O'Donohoe performs at the Eurovision Song Contest semi-final. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images© Getty Images

Emma Kelly

Another year, another Eurovision non-qualification. In the first of two semi-finals, Ireland’s Wild Youth failed to dazzle Europe and Australia despite a very snazzy gold jumpsuit on singer Conor O’Donohoe.