Email that threatened sexual violence shook me to the core

The last thing you expect to read when you open your laptop on a Sunday morning is a vile email that calls you the N-word. It came with an added threat of sexual violence.

The thick mental armour that had protected me from racial abuse over the years fell apart. I felt extremely vulnerable. The thought that an unknown person, with unknown motives, had sought and targeted me on gender and racial grounds shook me to the core.

The odd racial insult on the street can be brushed aside, but the fear of dealing with an unknown assailant with the threat of sexual violence led me to report it to the gardaí.

In Ireland, online harassment and abuse is governed by the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020, also known as Coco’s Law. This outlaws the sharing of, or threatening to share, intimate images of a person without their consent, with or without intent to cause harm to that person.

Coco’s Law also prohibits intentionally causing harm to another person by sending a threatening or grossly offensive message, either to that person or about them online. It bans sharing anything that might identify the victim of such abuse, as well as outlawing persistent communications about a person, either directly to the person or indirectly.

If the offender is in an intimate relationship with the victim, this is considered an aggravating factor that could increase sentence length if found guilty.

I have come to believe that when such threats are made in the digital sphere, the perception among many is that victims should just delete them and get on with their lives. It is only when individuals are targeted with racial abuse and/or threats of sexual violence that they understand how traumatising it can be.

Online gender-based abuse has a serious impact on the lives of women and girls. It makes them feel unsafe and can cause damage to their physical and psychological health. It can damage livelihoods, family ties and reputation, in the process eroding dignity. It reflects long-standing problems of gender inequality and discrimination.

It also has a chilling effect on democratic process. Witness the resignation of Jacinda Arden from the position of prime minister of New Zealand. She said she no longer had a “full tank” but the impact of online abuse cannot be discounted. Researchers in her country who trawled online platforms such as 4chan, Telegram and Reddit found Ardern’s name came up in 18,000 posts since 2019, with more than 5,400 of them being classed as strongly negative, angry, sexually explicit or toxic.

Closer to home, Hazel Chu, the former Lord Mayor of Dublin, has been subjected to abuse. There were reports of racially motivated protests outside the Mansion House. She also revealed that abusive social media posts about her young daughter contained sexual and racist content.

Media figures have been targeted. In 2018, Cecile Djunga, a black TV presenter in Belgium, was the victim of online racial abuse. She described in a video how someone had complained that she was “too black and all people could see were my clothes”. In 2021, a white male was convicted of incitement to violence and racial hatred toward Ms Djunga. He was jailed for 15 days.

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a British-Nigerian lawyer and political commentator who has been a constant target of online racial and sexual violence, shared her experience with a neo-Nazi group. The group moved from online abuse to posting a letter in her letterbox, in which it threatened to execute her and her family.

Gender-based abuse is rampant, both physically and digitally. Women now have to worry about real people, who live among us, targeting us online. These trolls are capable of carrying out their violent threats. They make it even more sinister by hiding behind online pseudonyms.

It is my hope that the investigation will identify the perpetrator in my case, so that I can feel safe again.

Online gender-based violence requires a zero-tolerance approach, both from society and the criminal justice system.

Victim support is available through the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s 24-hour helpline at 1800 778888. At Garda stations, support is also available.

If you are a victim of abuse, please report it. Do not suffer in silence.