Ellie Donnelly: 'Aspiring first-time buyers' blood will run cold when they hear latest cuckoo fund news'

The busy and historic Kildare commuter town is exactly the kind of place young couples - including those who've already been pushed beyond Dublin city - are looking to put down roots and start families.

The glossy brochure for the Mariavilla development built by Cairn Homes is a tantalising glimpse at the dream home stressed-out renters are desperate to get into.

As rents skyrocket, saving for a deposit is difficult enough. Those who've managed it - and jumped all of the other hurdles of mortgage rules and approvals - now find themselves competing with institutional investors with almost unlimited budgets. A trend that started in the most expensive parts of the capital is spreading rapidly into the heartlands.

The short-term consequences are brutally clear. Young people hoping to buy have two options; keep renting or move farther and farther out of the city.

If they plump for the latter, commutes get longer, and the already poor transport infrastructure buckles further.

Anyone who chooses to keep renting faces even more worrying implications. There's the uncertainty of a rental market where prices continue to shoot higher, and where leases are short.

Some people will have children later, or not at all, because they have had to put their lives on hold in order to save for a home.

And the pension system here is built on the model that two-thirds of the population will have paid off their mortgage by the time they have retired. The system is broken.

Long-term renters - with ever higher rents - are putting off saving for pensions and missing out on the wealth benefits of asset ownership. If they do eventually buy, the length of mortgages will in many cases run until people are in their 70s.

People with mortgages running into their 70s, or who'll remain in the private rented sector later in life, simply won't be able to afford to retire.

Coping with illness will come with the added risk of penury for increasing numbers.

Retirement may be the last thing on the minds of house-hunters this weekend, but policy makers need to wake up to the dangers.

