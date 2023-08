Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in Japan. Japan is set to start releasing treated and diluted radioactive wastewater from the plant into the Pacific Ocean. Photo: Kyodo News via AP

Large tanks have for years stored contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the site of one of the worst nuclear disasters. But with space running out, Japan plans to start releasing more than one million metric tonnes of treated water – or more than 500 Olympic-size swimming pools – into the Pacific Ocean this week.