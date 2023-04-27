Ellen Coyne: Why did Virgin Media hire a debt collector to chase me for the paltry sum of €50.85?
Ellen Coyne
I’m starting to feel for the financial institutions in my life, which must be tiring of being treated with such incredulousness. Every interaction between myself and my bank has become a silly mutual interrogation, each of us demanding that the other verify themselves. And companies like An Post, delivery couriers and even the motorway toll operators have all had their identities used as veils by scammers, which has made us all more suspicious of our interactions with the real deals.