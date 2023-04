Supporters gather at Dublin Castle ahead of the result of the referendum on the Eighth Amendment on May 26, 2018, when Ireland voted in favour of repealing the abortion ban. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Dr Mary Favier was on her holidays, but her phone kept ringing. Two weeks before she went abroad, the Cork city GP had provided an early medical abortion for a patient – something that, five years on from repeal, has become a normal part of the doctor’s practice.