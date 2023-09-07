Ellen Coyne: The crowd at the Wolfe Tones were immediately deemed to be rebels, but what exactly is their cause? Not republicanism
In the corner of a pub in West Cork, as his face transformed from blue to green under the late-night disco lights, a farmer was coming to terms with being a Sinn Féin supporter. As he strained to be heard over the music, this gentleman was explaining to me how the sense of having been abandoned by what were formerly known as the two main parties had left him with the feeling that he had no choice but to seek out the next available alternative.