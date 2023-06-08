Ellen Coyne: Leo is right – selfish and greedy objections should have no place in a housing crisis

I always wanted my own front door. During elections, I used to follow would-be TDs around with a notebook and a pen and would watch with envy as they stood on scratchy welcome mats, or ducked inside porches to effusively court the homeowners of Ireland. As a younger reporter, I’d jog behind seasoned politicians who would narrate their way around a canvas trail: this estate would be traditionally Fianna Fáil, except for that one house on that side that was religiously Fine Gael. Another might gesture to a fleet of blinding white new builds, and correctly predict and articulate the voting intention of the new family in each.