Ellen Coyne: From Queen Camilla to Tom Sandoval, our unforgiving society just loves to hate a cheater

Like a scholar deciphering the Dead Sea Scrolls, I have spent the past two months meticulously gathering the fragments of a drama. When it emerged in early March that a reality TV show called Vanderpump Ruleshad been rocked by a delicious cheating scandal, the feeling of Fomo left me bereft. Over the course of its 10-year run, I hadn’t ever been a viewer of the show, which was originally based around the staff of an LA restaurant owned by a Real Housewives star called Lisa Vanderpump.