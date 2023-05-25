Ellen Coyne: Breastfeeding isn’t an option for many women so excluding formula from supermarket discounts is unfair

'I’m always uncomfortable with policies that pontificate against those who buy formula, in a way that is usually only seen for alcohol or tobacco products'

I am a bargain hunter-gatherer. I am the taker of deals and the giver of pizza. I had stalked the aisles of the supermarket, and I had provided for my family. In my kitchen, I surveyed the spoils before me with pride. Two oven pizzas, garlic bread and coleslaw — for €12.50! As I waited for the oven timer to buzz, I turned the price over in my mind, savouring it. €12.50. What a delightful little price.