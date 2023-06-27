Elle Brooke: I’m the OnlyFans model interviewed by Piers Morgan – his misogynistic question wasn’t out of the ordinary

"He can’t bring me down, and nobody else can," Elle Brooke says of interviewer Piers Morgan

Elle Brooke
UK Independent

Elle Brooke went viral this month when Piers Morgan interviewed her for a segment on his TalkTV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored. During the interview, Morgan quizzed Brooke about her previous aspirations to be a lawyer before she joined the sex work industry as an OnlyFans model. When he asked what her future children would think about her sex work career, Brooke replied: “They can cry in a Ferrari.”