Elizabeth believed we should be ‘able to bow to the past, but not be bound by it’

In 1921, after the Anglo-Irish Treaty signing, the Queen’s grandfather, King George V, wrote: “For all who love Ireland, as I do with all my heart, this is a profoundly moving occasion in Irish history.”

Later, he talked about how he had “spent many happy days” in Ireland as a midshipman, and how he spoke “from a full heart when I pray that this may prove to be the first step towards an end of strife amongst the Irish people”.

Ninety years later, his grand-daughter stood respectfully in Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance. After laying a laurel wreath to commemorate those who fought for Irish freedom, she bowed her head — a respectful, extraordinary act, fostering reconciliation to end some of that strife her grandfather had spoken of, all those years before.

In front of her was a statue inspired by the Children of Lir, and WB Yeats’s poem Easter 1916. Never have his words “too long a sacrifice can make a stone of the heart” had more resonance than when examining the strides for peace Queen Elizabeth took during that four-day trip.

Five Ulster GAA counties rebuffed her hand of friendship, boycotting the event

Every detail was carefully choreographed and generous in gesture: from her green outfits, to the venues she visited, such as Croke Park, where British soldiers shot dead 14 people in 1921.

Regrettably, five Ulster GAA counties rebuffed her hand of friendship, boycotting the event.

In Dublin Castle, she went further, when she ignored official advice and addressed the crowd as Gaeilge: “A Uachtaráin agus a chairde” — five simple words, forever indelibly marked in the collective relationship of these islands.

In glittering regalia, the Queen epitomised the word regal — not just in dress, but in elegantly crafted speech too. She spoke of “being able to bow to the past, but not be bound by it”, and of “good neighbours”. She stressed the importance of the future, while respectfully remembering the past.

“We can never forget those who have died or been injured, and their families… I extend my sincere thoughts and deep sympathy,” she said. This was personal — after all, she was a victim herself, not only living under threat, but suffering the murder of her husband’s uncle, Lord Mountbatten.

Lately, there has been a rewriting of the narrative from those who claim the recent armed campaign is the reason we now have peace; that there was “no alternative” to it. No.

The vast majority of Irish people are respectful

For decades, we inched along the reconciliation route not because of violence, but in spite of it. There were those who sought the art of careful diplomacy, while others preferred bombs and bullets.

The former delivered the Queen’s visit. The latter took longer to recognise the milestone, and snubbed it.

Sinn Féin eventually caught up with the rest of Ireland when Martin McGuinness shook hands with the Queen in 2012. In 2016, when they met again, he asked if she was well. She smiled beatifically and said: “Thank you very much, I’m still alive anyway.”

Even now, there are others who would seek to deny the British their mourning period, the requisite decency required when anyone passes.

The Queen was barely cold when sneering opinion pieces struck the opposite tone from the good grace shown by her to Ireland. Disgraceful chants of “Lizzie’s in a box” echoed around the stadium at a Dublin soccer ground on Thursday, and Twitter hashtags appeared from hardliners who didn’t live through the Troubles, but who are now experts on it.

The vast majority of Irish people, though, are respectful, recognising that for unionism, the 96-year-old head of state and great-grandmother was, like one of the family, a reassuring physical embodiment of the link to their very heritage and identity.

I say this not as a monarchist, but as someone who recognises that in order to take conciliatory steps, we first have to see beyond our own noses.

There are ripples of grief around the world for a woman whom millions adored

I grew up in a place where one grandmother turned off the TV every time “aul Lizzie” appeared. The other, two years younger than her, saw it as her personal mission to outlast her.

Once, I had cause to visit a Northern secretary at Hillsborough Castle, and took my daughter Saorlaith along. At the entrance of the room hung a painting of Elizabeth, surrounded by her beloved corgis. My daughter, a dog lover, was both enthralled and impressed.

Nodding from the picture to the politician we were meeting, she said: “Is that his mammy?”

I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. Our friend took it well, considering. Last year, Saorlaith attended the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations and enjoyed them. On Thursday, she sent me a simple text: “The Queen’s dead.”

Her first thought was for another friend of ours who was grieving her passing. Such empathy and respect for each other’s culture is important.

As the Queen said herself: “We are all visitors to this time, this place. We are just passing through. Our purpose here is to observe: to learn, to grow, to love.” If only some adults would heed those words.

There are ripples of grief around the world for the woman whom millions adored. Northern Irish unionists are no different. Ireland is often personified as a woman. England had a nation completely entwined with one.

Constant, steadfast, stoic, she understood that pomp and ceremonial tradition were important to evoke emotion and unify a nation.

She had her troubles, surviving personal familial difficulty without public complaint — but this also made her relatable. She treated those she met with warmth and affection. She was also a moral compass.

It is all of this which NI unionists highly regard; cementing loyalty to the Crown like a binding union umbilical cord, enduring in its special relationship and its historical legacy.

We should make an extra effort to both recognise, and respect that. Decency costs nothing, but as the Queen demonstrated in her Irish visit, it goes a long way to heal previous hurt.

King George V said something else in his 1921 message: “May this be the prelude of a day in which the Irish people — North and South — under one parliament or two… work together in common love for Ireland, upon the sure foundations of mutual justice and respect.”

We could all learn from his words, and from his extraordinary grand-daughter. My sympathy to all those who are mourning her passing. God rest her.