Eilis O’Hanlon: Who would dare take up The Late Late Show poisoned chalice?
A challenging chat show in Gay Byrne’s image is needed now more than ever, but we are not likely to get one
Eilis O'Hanlon
It’s beginning to look as if RTÉ couldn’t give away the position of next presenter of The Late Late Showif they tried.
Latest Comment
Sophie White: It is the parents who need gentle parenting, not the kids
Fiona O'Connell: The planet is in crisis – but Trump-minded rural Ireland is not for budging
Lorcan Nyhan: Why is being anti-Traveller the only ‘acceptable’ discrimination left?
Eoin O’Malley: Lobby groups exert too much influence on government policy
Joe Kennedy: Ban dogs from Dublin’s North Bull Island and give birds a chance
Julia Molony: Middle Ireland has a drug problem – and it’s the disadvantaged who pay the price
Luke O’Neill: Science has the cruel disease Alzheimer’s on the run
David Quinn: TDs want hate speech to be a crime yet they won’t even define it
Colin Murphy: Micheál Martin and hurlers on The Ditch are getting sucked into a conspiracy theory game
Brendan O’Connor: Christine Lagarde’s ‘journey’ seems strangely familiar... Are we headed for recession?
Top Stories
Gaz Smith: ‘I was 21 when I first had fish. None of us knew how to cook. If it couldn’t be made in five minutes, we didn’t have it’
‘I just want to get home’ – Irish couple and their newborn son shelter from bombs in Ukraine
‘Gerry is in no rush to leave town, he’s a reminder to gardaí of their failure,’ says Hutch relative
Kerry GAA community mourns passing of Ellen Clifford, mother of Paudie and David
Latest NewsMore
Matt Healy gives surprise performance at Taylor Swift’s Nashville show
Organisers across the UK ‘buzzing with excitement’ for the Coronation Big Lunch
Gaz Smith: ‘I was 21 when I first had fish. None of us knew how to cook. If it couldn’t be made in five minutes, we didn’t have it’
‘Looking back now, he had Alzheimer’s. He wrote me a note about forgetting and how much he loves me, but he forgets to tell me’
Troubled Solar 21 goes to court – what investors need to know
Brighid McLaughlin: ‘To any woman thinking of marrying a man with stepchildren, my pal has only one word of advice – run’
Samantha McCaughren: Supermarkets can’t take the credit for cutting butter prices in a global dairy market
Introducing musician Fiachra de hOra: ‘I’m so glad I chose the path less travelled’
Notions and Necessities: From summer plays to lab-grown diamonds and stylish pop-ups, we’ve got you covered
Triona McCarthy: Feel more confident in the sun with these natural-looking and water-resistant fake tans