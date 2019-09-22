Eilis O'Hanlon: 'What will you sacrifice for a united Ireland?'

It didn't happen then. A united Ireland might not happen now either. The demographic and polling information is more complex than many commentators seem willing to admit. Brexit has shaken up the picture, but whether by enough remains to be seen.

Now the inevitable backlash has begun anyway, with reports that the costs of reuniting the national territory could hit €30bn a year, and lead to a reduction in living standards in the Republic of between five and 10pc.

That's according to a new paper written by two Trinity College economists. unionists in the North have seized on the figures with enthusiasm, gleefully chilling nationalists' blood with predictions of higher taxes, more borrowing, and reduced public spending for years to cover the cost of absorbing the (Economically) Sick Counties.

Many of these unionists, it has to be said, are the very same people who have dismissed fears of what would happen to the UK economy in the event of a no-deal Brexit as Project Fear. "There's a climate of hysteria building up," scoffed the DUP's former Minister of Finance last month following the release of secret Whitehall documents detailing preparations in the event that Britain crashes out of the EU on October 31.

Operation Yellowhammer, as it was known, predicted tailbacks of many miles near to ports that bring in goods from Europe, as well as possible food and medical shortages, and disruption along the Irish Border.

"People are being used as pawns, and their fears are being played upon," Sammy Wilson said at the time, adding: "I think that is totally irresponsible, because it does whip up fear among communities, especially along the Border, who suffered for years and years."

Suddenly projections that the Irish economy could not afford the costs of unity are being preached as gospel. It seems that economic projections have become the contemporary equivalent of Groucho Marx's famous quote about principles: "These are my predictions, and, if you don't like them, I have others." What happened to pro-Brexit unionists' principled distaste for whipping up fears?

Nationalists are no different. Not so long ago, German economist Kurt Hubner produced a report which suggested that unification could boost Northern Ireland's economic output by up to £16bn by 2025, due to increases in productivity and output and greater access to foreign direct investment. "Unification is by far the better option," he declared. "As a matter of fact, it is the only option with positive net effects."

Sinn Fein's deputy leader Michelle O'Neill was at the launch of the report, where she declared that "the strength of this evidence cannot be ignored", praising "the wealth of experience" which Dr Hubner and his team brought to bear on the question of unity.

The wealth of experience of the Trinity economists who compiled the latest report has not received such fulsome praise from the same quarter. In fact, Sinn Fein moved quickly last week to dismiss what it called the "unaffordability myth".

It's almost as if ideologues on both sides seek out the economic predictions which best fit their argument. Fancy that. Either way, it's certainly a foretaste of how the unity debate will be conducted should a Border poll happen any time soon, as opponents of Irish unity seek to scare the living daylights out of voters, and supporters of it pretend that Boris-like levels of optimism and positivity can overcome all obstacles. From Scottish independence to Brexit, it's the same in any vote on sovereignty.

This argument about the potentially ruinous costs and effects of a united Ireland is intriguing. Most Irish people couldn't honestly say that they lie awake at night, unable to sleep for excitement about the day the 32 counties are gloriously reunited; but nor are they probably overwhelmed by alarm at the prospect that they might be eating their own pets for sustenance and burning their grannies for fuel within months of unity happening.

If asked to play soothsayer, without the benefit of any specialist economic expertise, they'd surely expect there to be some costs and some benefits, but that the most extreme predictions of boom or ruin were being overplayed at either end. That's what academics do, after all. They play "what if?" games, and that covers a wide range of outcomes. It always pays to read the small print.

The worst-case examples imagined by Operation Yellowhammer outlined what might happen if no contingency plans were laid to avoid them - but why would any government not make preparations? The predictions that the Irish economy would collapse post-unity are, likewise, based on the nightmare scenario should Dublin be forced, at a stroke, to shoulder the entire £10bn subvention which Westminster spends on Northern Ireland every year.

First of all, that figure is open to dispute. Fianna Fail senator Mark Daly even claimed a while back that Northern Ireland actually had a balanced budget, once its contribution to the UK economy was set against the subsidy. This was considered by most analysts to be, let's be polite, a far-fetched proposition; but the true figure may still be appreciably less than the highest estimate.

Secondly, it would be hugely irresponsible of the UK to cut Northern Ireland off without a penny on Day One after unity. Continued payments at an agreed level would surely continue for a negotiated transition period. Since the EU is now Ireland's Best Friend Forever, Brussels might also reasonably be expected to chip in. Sinn Fein could even sell some commemorative mugs or T-shirts or something to do its bit.

The worst-case predictions certainly don't look implausible, and significant costs will continue for some time. Ultimately, it's about what you're willing to make sacrifices for. Brexiteers are deemed to be mad as a box of frogs for being prepared to take a hit on GDP by leaving the security of EU membership in the hope of getting a land of milk and honey in return; and maybe they are. But those who claim that Britain will be knocking on the EU's door, begging to be let back into the club within weeks of a no-deal Brexit, still enthusiastically cheer on Scottish nationalists in their campaign for a second independence referendum in five years despite the financial risks that going it alone would involve.

Greens are likewise willing to sabotage economic growth, and burden countries with trillions of dollars in increased costs, in order to limit climate change.

Socialism has always proved equally ruinous, but that never stopped socialists from giving it another go. It's considered an acceptable risk in return for greater "equality".

If all these outcomes are worth facing dangers, it's hard to argue that a united Ireland is a Rubicon which no right-minded person would cross. There are dangers in the status quo too. Listening to economists never saved anyone from a boom and bust recession.

There are seductive arguments both for and against a united Ireland, but, if Brexit has taught us anything, it's that conversations based on panic and hysteria are rarely edifying.

As a taste of things to come, the current tone of the unity babble is not encouraging.

Sunday Independent