Eilis O'Hanlon: 'Trump's America may be many things, but it is not Gilead'

Margaret Atwood's novel was always a big deal among certain groups of readers, but the TV series of the same name brought it to wider attention than ever before. Hence last week's furore, which has reached Harry Potter levels of media exposure.

With the book embargoed until publication date, copies were harder to track down than Shergar. Even judges of the Booker Prize, who announced that The Testaments, as the sequel is called, had made it to this year's shortlist before the book was released at all, had to sign non-disclosure agreements before being allowed to see it. It's gratifying to see new novels causing so much excitement. It doesn't happen nearly often enough.

All the same, it's possible to love Margaret Atwood's writing, think The Handmaid's Tale is a blistering modern classic, have been eagerly awaiting the new book for months, and still think the fuss which it generated last week was a little over the top.

It's not about the book itself, which is great so far. The problem is that gushing over The Testaments has become shorthand for demonstrating that you're a superior person, with all the right opinions.

To recap for those who don't know the story: in The Handmaid's Tale, the United States, renamed Gilead, is taken over by a fanatical Old Testament-inspired military dictatorship, which sets about subjugating women, forcing some of them - the handmaids of the title - to bear children in an age when, because of environmental crisis, infertility is rife. The Testaments chronicles, in part, the fight back against the regime.

What's exasperating is how admirers present all this as if the author was a modern day prophet. Reviewing the book, Irish novelist Anne Enright went so far as to credit Atwood with "amazing prescience" for writing back in the 1980s about "false news", as if George Orwell's Ministry of Truth hadn't dramatised the exact same phenomenon decades earlier in 1984. Oprah Winfrey's magazine, O, took hyperbole further still by asking breathlessly: "How did Atwood develop her acute powers of seeing into the future?"

That's easy. She didn't.

The future rise of repressive totalitarian states, generally based on templates from history, of which there is a grim profusion of examples, is pretty much a given in this sort of story. So is environmental chaos caused by natural or man made disasters. Science fiction writers have been imagining similar scenarios from the very beginning of the genre.

What Margaret Atwood did, brilliantly, was put a feminist slant on age-old post-apocalyptic tropes.

That doesn't mean her books are any more accurate as a guide to what subsequently came about in the real world than other forays into speculative fiction.

Atwood's visionary powers are supposed to lie in foreseeing how women's rights have been eroded in the years since The Handmaid's Tale appeared in 1985, but that's just silly. In Gilead, abortions are against the law, and doctors who perform them are executed. In what way does that reflect life for women now?

There is some resistance to abortion rights in certain American states, and concerns have been expressed about there being at some point in the next few years a conservative majority on the US Supreme Court; but to suggest that it's difficult to get an abortion in the US is nonsense. Nearly a million abortions are carried out each year.

Only nine countries in the world have a higher abortion rate than America, and in some states, a third of pregnancies end in termination. Whether that's a good or bad thing is immaterial to the argument. The point is that it flips reality on its head to suggest women in 2019 live in a society which forces them to have babies against their will, or that such a scenario is likely in future. Ireland's referendum showed the real direction of travel. It's pro-choicers who are firmly in charge of the agenda.

The number of abortions has dropped sharply in the US since the turn of the century, but that's because of more widely available contraception. Teen pregnancies are at an all-time low. Again, there may be reasons to worry that this may change as a result of cuts to federal healthcare, but the result would probably be a rise in abortions, as happened in the 1980s when Atwood wrote her book, not a rise in modern day Handmaids.

Margaret Atwood's classic book is no more use as a guide to the modern world than The Hunger Games.

Donald Trump's America may be many things, but it's not Gilead. Nowhere near. Women have never enjoyed so much freedom, in the western world at least. Far from having their sexuality repressed, young women right now are instead under immense pressure to accede to an overt sexualisation for which they're mostly not ready. Margaret Atwood should write about that.

By adopting The Testaments as a manifesto, self-styled progressives are simply trying to recast themselves as a glorious counter-revolution in the same vein. They even call themselves "the resistance", and Atwood appears to be encouraging them to do so by drawing explicit parallels in her new book to what certain current politicians are doing.

For example, the government of Gilead wants to shut down the border. In the fictional version, it's the Canadian rather than Mexican border they want to close, and it's to keep people in rather than out, which as satire is definitely effective; but subtle it ain't.

This narcissistic tendency to recast your own political positions as brave and dangerous is not confined to opponents of President Trump. Right-wingers are every bit as fond of painting themselves as fearless challengers to a repressive status quo as well. Everyone wants to take on the mantle of the rebel alliance in Star Wars. No one likes to think they're the dark Empire.

The inability to admit that your own side might be the problem is nowhere more evident in this new book than in its account of how the totalitarian regime fights back against its opponents. "The opposition is led by the educated," the character of Aunt Lydia notes, "so the educated are the first to be eliminated."

In our world, it's actually those who see themselves as more intelligent and educated who rule, and those decried as ignorant and uneducated who are deplored. A recent book by two Dutch academics noted: "Over the course of the past century, the low and medium educated have disappeared from parliament, from cabinets, and from many other political arenas, even though they still constitute a very large majority - up to 70pc in most countries - in the electorate." So much for Atwood's famed powers of prediction.

The academics argued that this democratic deficit meant the political agenda was increasingly dominated by the "priorities and preferences" of a privileged, liberal, university-educated elite, many of whom are resentful that the less enlightened rabble are allowed to vote at all. In many ways, Atwood is simply giving voice to the talking points of this ruling class, allowing them to see themselves as victims rather than victors.

She wrote the original Handmaid's Tale in order to imagine what a totalitarian regime in the United States might look like if it ever came to pass. Does it never occur to her adoring readers that they might themselves be the new Gilead? Totalitarianism comes in many forms.

In Gilead, they burn books. In our world, those who dissent from the prevailing consensus are crowd-shamed into silence, their careers and reputations destroyed. The chilling effect of censorship is the same.

Authors are not responsible for how their books are received by audiences, but they are responsible for playing up to them. Margaret Atwood has even declared that she is "sorry to have been so right". That "so" is the giveaway. Too much sycophancy does terrible things to any creative artist.

Sadly, few can resist the temptations of being what the fan base wants them to be.

