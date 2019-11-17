Eilis O'Hanlon: 'Smug bankers shouldn't push their luck'

That's probably unfair to all the lowly tellers and even branch managers who are no more responsible for how high-ranking bankers have behaved in recent years than the receptionist at the dental surgery is for the pain of a tooth extraction; but one can certainly understand what he meant when watching last Thursday's Prime Time, where former Fine Gael minister Brian Hayes, now CEO of the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland, brushed off his previous comments about banks "fleecing" their customers on mortgages by glibly declaring that "politicians say lots of things".

Rarely has the swaggering disdain of the modern day career politician been more spectacularly exposed.

Johan Thijs. Photo: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Brian Hayes's transformation from champion of mortgage payers to champion of mortgage providers is just another demonstration that the relationship between the political and business classes is far too incestuous; and that matters enormously when it's politicians who are tasked with the responsibility of reassuring ordinary customers that their interests are being looked after, despite all evidence to the contrary.

Responding to the Central Bank's scathing final report into the tracker mortgage scandal on its publication in the summer, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe described it as a "searing insight into the misery caused to mortgage holders and their families".

Now the boss of Belgian bank KBC, one of the institutions censured over its handling of tracker mortgages, has rubbed salt in the wound by telling colleagues during a conference call that the Central Bank should move on from the affair, saying: "Come on, guys, turn the page."

Johan Thijs even described the scandal as "annoying".

He should try being one of the 44,000 customers whose lives were adversely affected as a result of either being denied the chance to avail of lower interest tracker mortgages, or given the wrong rates. Dozens of families lost their homes. It's not so easy for them to "turn the page".

Johan Thijs isn't entirely in the wrong. It took them far too long to do it, but the five banks involved in the tracker mortgage scandal - Permanent TSB, AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC Bank Ireland, and Ulster Bank - have paid €683m in redress, compensation and costs, and the Central Bank says it's now satisfied that it has identified all affected customers, and that compensation has been processed.

In order to have a healthy financial sector, and in turn a functioning economy, the banks need to have the confidence to play their part. "Let's focus on doing business," was how Thijs described it.

Asking for too much human empathy from people who can speak about phone number-size amounts of money as if they were small change is probably over-optimistic. Financial wizards have certain skills which are necessary to the workings of a modern economy, but even their staunchest defenders never claimed they were the right people to go to when needing a shoulder to cry on.

The banks' role is lending and managing money in order to make more of it. When they get it right, everyone benefits.

This latest row, though, does illustrate the limitations of the banking imagination. Appearing to be dismissive of ordinary people's woes just adds to the popular impression that they are arrogant, and reckless with the little people's lives. The real lesson of the tracker mortgage scandal was in what it said about the culture within banking.

Johan Thijs has apologised, but any comments which reinforce the suspicion that bankers are wolves and customers are sheep, with the weakest ones being picked off to feed the pack, only further fuels the suspicion that the bankers haven't learned it.

Bankers should consider themselves lucky that it was the Central Bank investigating their misdeeds over the past few years, rather than a Citizens' Assembly similar to the one which drew up more-radical-than-expected proposals to repeal the Eighth Amendment before the referendum. What conclusions would such an assembly reach about the financial system?

As it happens, the bankers came through the financial crisis in better shape than they could ever have hoped, not least because those politicians who loudly proclaimed their disgust at mismanagement ultimately allowed the miscreants off with a slap on the wrist; and there are many politicians who would argue that this is evidence that the kid gloves approach worked.

The economy is ticking along nicely again, with only Brexit to worry about, and not even the bankers can be blamed for that. Victims of the tracker mortgage scandal have been recompensed under the redress scheme, so why keep banging on about it? Turn the page. Get back to work.

The reason why is because it cuts to the heart of how people feel swallowed up by the unchecked market, and how that bleeds into the lack of trust in the great institutions of the economy and the State.

This summer, Paschal Donohoe talked of "trust corroded", but that's probably the wrong word. Corrode means to be slowly damaged by degrees. The damage to the reputation of the financial system was more of a sudden shock, and it's no exaggeration to say that the country is still, emotionally, reeling. That's why glibness from the likes of Brian Hayes and Johan Thijs hurts those affected so deeply.

Of course, the KBC boss's message wasn't for public consumption. It was from one master of the financial universe to similarly minded money men on various ends of an international conference call. It was about geeing up the boys to believe in themselves.

But for banks to play their part, they also need the consent of customers, and that's hard to give freely sometimes. GK Chesterton himself noted, in the same essay where he talked of the antisocial nature of banking, that capitalism was in crisis, and that it was "a choice between its breaking up and its breaking down".

Naturally, he exaggerated. The communism that he feared never happened in advanced societies, and is still unlikely to do so, but it's only by stoking the fear that it might do so that tame ex-politicians running lobby groups on behalf of the financial industry are able to exert such influence. Their argument is, essentially, that it's either them or chaos. They may be right, but they shouldn't push their luck too far by laughing so brazenly in our faces. The urge to wipe the smug smiles off their own may one day prove too tempting to resist.

Sunday Independent