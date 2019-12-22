Eilis O'Hanlon: 'Male, stale Fine Gael has a problem with women... and Leo isn't helping'

Dara Murphy is the former TD for Cork North Central whose departure for the EU full time this month after years of drawing a Dail salary despite being mainly based in Brussels led to equally uncomfortable questions for Fine Gael about the commitment of deputies with outside interests.

Only one Murphy has so far paid the price, though, and that's Verona Murphy, who has been abruptly removed from the Fine Gael ticket in the Wexford constituency for the next election, which does lead one to ask: Does Fine Gael have a problem with women?

Leo Varadkar would deny that he's been too easy on any of the aforementioned Murphys. In fact, the Taoiseach told Pat Kenny this week he's taken "tough decisions" to protect his party against reputational damage and made a point of stressing Dara Murphy would also not be a candidate in the forthcoming election.

But why would he be? The former minister of state is set to receive a €150,000 salary - approximately €12,560 a month - after taking up a new EU role with the Bulgarian Commissioner for Innovation. He hasn't left the stage because the Taoiseach put his foot down. He was leaving anyway.

It's Verona Murphy who has been singled out to bear the brunt of Varadkar's self-professed toughness. She got into trouble over comments made while campaigning for the recent by-election in Wexford, when she expressed a concern that there may be less savoury elements among migrants. She apologised but the fact she'd raised the issue at all caused consternation in political and media circles. When she failed to win the by-election, her fate was sealed.

This week, Ms Murphy robustly defended herself against criticism, pointing out that she took a quarter of first-preference votes despite a noticeable cooling of support from her own party following those controversial remarks. She also insisted to RTE that her concern about migration being exploited by radicalised individuals with hostility to Irish values was rooted in the daily reality of representing haulage drivers as president of the Irish Road Haulage Association. None of it was enough to save her.

The Taoiseach decided instead to make an example of her, just as he did a few months ago with Maria Bailey, who was dropped as Fine Gael candidate in Dun Laoghaire after months in which the headlines were dominated by Swing-gate. In taking a claim for compensation after a minor accident in a Dublin hotel, Bailey was deemed to have so embarrassed her party that Varadkar had no choice but to dump her publicly.

It's too easy to detect the hidden hand of misogyny in politics but it's also impossible not to notice the two politicians given the toughest treatment by the Taoiseach after tripping up politically are both women.

Eoghan Murphy continues to hold on to office with the Fine Gael leadership's full support, despite presiding over record homelessness; and health minister Simon Harris, under whose less-than-attentive watch the cervical cancer scandal was allowed to fester, and who had to apologise to the Dail for not answering questions about the ballooning costs of the children's hospital "more fully", is free to ride out the year in triumph by presenting himself in the media as the Great Reformer for his bid to stop private patients taking up beds in public hospitals.

They're not the only chaps who have escaped censure either. Limerick councillor Stephen Keary was condemned in 2017 for referring to immigrants from eastern Europe as "social-welfare tourists" who see Ireland as "easy pickings" and "come here for the handouts". Fine Gael issued some bland statement about how the remarks didn't reflect their values and that was that.

Keary, the father-in-law of junior minister Patrick O'Donovan, was subsequently elected as mayor and continues to serve as a councillor.

In a separate case in 2017, it took women in the party to publicly complain before action was taken against Barry Walsh over allegedly sexist comments made on social media, though the nature of those comments had been well known beforehand. Walsh, who supported Varadkar for the leadership, was on the national executive at the time and one former election candidate claimed he was "protected" because he had "worked hard" for, and "had a history" with, the party.

Varadkar said the comments were "unacceptable" and later called on Walsh to resign, which he did, but what if it hadn't hit the headlines? Would anything have been done? We'll never know.

The hint of double standards is a much more serious problem than double jobbing. The Taoiseach is quick to see sexism in others. Last month he even called out another woman, Fianna Fail's Dublin Fingal by-election candidate Lorraine Clifford-Lee for tweets that he described as "misogynistic towards women", adding that he was "disappointed" in her party's response.

Clifford-Lee was hoist with her own petard. As a self-professed feminist, it's a bit rich to call a local nightclub "the slut venue". While in the Seanad she also made the ludicrous allegation that Fine Gael's Jerry Buttimer had used "gendered language" simply for making a throwaway remark that she was "trying to assert herself". She just fell into a hole that her own political correctness had helped build.

Leo Varadkar still ought to be careful he doesn't damage his own reputation by appearing to be harder on female politicians than on their male counterparts.

He was already criticised in 2016 for his first cabinet, which was overwhelmingly male, with just four posts held by women. The line-up of ministers of state was even starker. Out of 34 appointments, just seven were women.

The party insisted that promotion was based entirely on merit but there's no doubt it cemented a "jobs for the boys" impression. The main offices of state are still all held by men. Do they really have such a monopoly on merit?

The problem goes deeper than any one party. Of the 201 people who have held ministerial office since independence, just 19 have been women. A mere 114 have become TDs at all, compared to 1,179 men. But the present Taoiseach cannot hide behind history.

In May's local elections, Fine Gael actually failed to qualify for payments from the Department of Local Government's gender-balance electoral fund because they fell short of the modest 30pc quota for female candidates.

They were only 1pc off the target, while Fianna Fail was way behind, with just 21pc female candidates but it shouldn't have been too hard to reach if the political will was there. Fine Gael managed it at the 2016 election when Enda Kenny was leader.

Dr Fiona Buckley, of University College Cork, has identified "the five Cs" which put up barriers to women in politics: cash, childcare, culture, confidence and candidate selection. Maybe it's time to add a sixth C - cant. Leo Varadkar is a master of the sanctimonious sermon when it comes to those such as Verona Murphy and Maria Bailey who have offended his principles and inconvenienced his party.

When it only seems to be women who are on the receiving end, he shouldn't be surprised if people start to wonder if a male, stale party like Fine Gael is as committed to equality as it likes to pretend.

Sunday Independent