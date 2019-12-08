Eilis O'Hanlon: 'Let's see what happens when the left takes charge'

By putting off a reckoning with the voters, the Taoiseach may only have made it more brutal when it comes. How could everything be going so wrong for the Government when all the headline economic indicators are, superficially, positive?

The cooing reassurances are simply not working because there's a deeper sense that something isn't right in the country, or in the world. The left-behinds still feel left behind. The middle class feel as if they're on a treadmill, walking and walking but not really going anywhere.

The harrowing story of Anne Marie Connors, the mother-of-two who died of a suspected drugs overdose in a homeless facility in Dublin, as told to Joe Duffy on Liveline last week, provides a tragic focal point.

Irish Times journalist Kitty Holland, who worked on the story, became genuinely upset as she discussed the story on RTE's Late Debate last Tuesday evening.

She predicted future generations would look back on what's happening to young women and their children in Ireland, holed up in hotels and B&Bs and forgotten, in the way the country now looks back at the Magdalene Laundries.

Opposition politicians on the panel expressed their own horror at the human cost of homelessness.

It was impossible not to be moved, or to doubt their sincerity, and it wasn't as if this perfect storm couldn't have been foreseen. It was foreseen, but the Government ignored the warnings to get a grip on the housing crisis or pay the electoral consequences.

It's not just homelessness. Families are unable to move to houses that would better suit their needs. Thousands are caught in a rent trap, paying ever more for a place to live on stagnant wages. Below them swirls a dangerous undercurrent of people who are functionally homeless but who don't show up in the figures because they're being helped out by family and friends. The crash ruptured the link between hard work and home ownership. Once that social contract is broken, life starts to feel illusory.

Listening to the programme, though, it was hard to not feel overwhelmed by the scale of the problems the country faces.

Housing is only one storm. Even if public housing receives a much-needed massive investment, hospitals are failing too, and there is what increasingly feels like a mental-health epidemic; the victims of crime and violence get nowhere near the level of support they need, which was another issue raised by Liveline; rural Ireland is on its knees; there are growing demands on direct provision.

Then there's climate change - sometimes it seems not even a bottomless pit of money would be sufficient to fix that issue.

Opposition politicians hoping to get into power after the election posture and preach as if they know how to square all these circles and are ready to back their bets with huge increases in public spending - but there's no guarantee their solutions won't make things worse.

The left in Ireland continues to weaponise empathy by pushing those suffering to the forefront of attention in the hope of chipping away at the political centre; and how can those occupying that middle ground combat such an appeal when they can always be outbid by the populist left?

Solidarity-People Before Profit's Paul Murphy may not have much chance of ever being Taoiseach but the manifesto of the organisation he recently formed - RISE, standing for Radical, Internationalist, Socialist and Environmentalist - demonstrates the dangerous appeal of simplistic solutions to complex social and economic problems.

RISE offers it all, paid for in full by taxing the rich and taking everything into public ownership. Free public services. Free childcare for all. Free, frequent and green public transport. Free high-speed internet. The construction of 100,000 homes in three years. A zero-carbon economy by 2030. A four-day week with no loss of pay. That such a programme, if ever implemented, would probably bankrupt the country within weeks makes it easy to mock the wish list.

What's worrying is that this language is becoming more prevalent. The Labour Party in Britain has embraced many of these same promises, and, while unlikely to win the UK general election on Thursday, continues to poll above 30pc, which may be enough to lead a coalition government.

While the left isn't winning elections yet, its articulate and vocal champions are undoubtedly setting the agenda. If it wasn't for the unfinished business of Brexit, it's impossible to say how effective they might have been over the water in turning voters towards radical socialist alternatives. Ireland has not been subjected to its full force yet but the volume is increasing. How can centrist politicians ever compete?

Czech author Milan Kundera once observed: "When the heart speaks, the mind finds it indecent to object." That's where political argument seems to be right now, on both right and left. Sentiment has replaced reason and everyone is being seduced by their own tailored brand of kitsch. For right-wing populists, it's talk of home, nation, family, democracy. For left-wing populists, it's poverty, homelessness, rights, equality. The solutions may be equally phoney. It doesn't matter. There will always be a market for snake oil.

Kundera's concern was with how communism exploited such emotions to malicious ends by creating a situation in which "all answers are given in advance and preclude any questions". There was definitely a touch of that in the air last week.

Those who would not bring down the Government were told to hang their heads in shame. They were singled out and publicly shamed for, it was portrayed, abandoning homeless children. This language echoes the "people versus the establishment" rhetoric of Trumpian populists on the right.

It only needs one of these touchstone issues to reach a tipping point for things to change quickly. People feel less cowed now than they did during the worst days of the crash, because, counter intuitively, things really aren't as bad as they were back then, so individual issues become amplified rather than overshadowed by the international crisis. People with no stake in society feel they have nothing to lose and those who are relatively comfortable feel psychologically more attuned to, and indulgent towards, the heightened oratory of catastrophe. It's a culture war as much as anything else.

Many on the left have openly come to the conclusion that the best antidote to the rise of right- wing populism in the shape of Brexit and Trump is to embrace left-wing populism. Labour in the UK has gone down that route, as have the Democrats in the US, and many European parties. The Irish left is doing it too, despite there not actually being much of a phenomenon of right-wing populism in Ireland to oppose. That might be the saving grace for moderates here, because the centre is getting smaller but it probably will hold.

Maybe what will happen is that, if the left grows sufficiently in strength, that will push Fine Gael and Fianna Fail towards stealing some of their populist rivals' less outlandish proposals on public spending, or bringing some of the radicals into Government in the hope of neutralising the threat posed by their aggressive utopianism. For that to happen, though, it would mean coalition and only Sinn Fein appears willing to contemplate that. One irony is that, having toned down some of its more extravagant promises in recent years with one eye on being power brokers, Sinn Fein's talk of more measured increases in investment and spending rather than the spendathon pledged by those further to the left is making them look almost responsible by comparison.

What happens at the edges of the next election will make all the difference. It may be that the left/green surge is unavoidable. A transfer to the Greens is easy, so they will pick up a generous smattering of seats. Sinn Fein may see the ground shifting and drift back towards its natural heartland.

The hard left is still relatively weak but it has cultural power and may one day learn how to use it.

Movements can gather pace quickly, as seen in Greece and Spain, where left-wing populists rose from nowhere to take power, with mixed effects. As the authors of the recent, and essential, book National Populism: The Revolt Against Liberal Democracy have been pointing out for some time, populists don't need to get a majority of support to get their way. They just need to get enough.

There's no reason why Ireland should be immune; and if populism does get a foothold in the country the chances are that it will come from the left rather than the ragged, right-wing anti-immigration fringe which attracts a disproportionate amount of attention. It looks unlikely. But so did Brexit, so did Trump, until very shortly before they happened.

Like those two phenomena, it could also be that, rather than fighting a rearguard action against left-wing populism, the best way to defuse it is to accept its time has come and just see how it plays out.

The only cure for socialism is to live under it for a while. People in Ireland have never experienced an unashamedly left-wing government before so it's easy to romanticise what one might be like.

If that's what's in store, then so be it. Bring it on. Maybe it's time to just let the far left and the Greens take over. Let them run the country and put in place all their magical solutions to the hornets' nest of problems the country is sitting on. It will probably prove a disaster, and very quickly, but no one is going to admit as much until they experience it for themselves.

All we do know for certain at this stage is that endlessly trying to hold back the tide of political scam artists peddling self righteous, crowd-pleasing shtick is too exhausting. What can moderates possibly offer that's tempting enough to sway people who've already been promised the moon?

