Eilis O'Hanlon: 'Can we please stop making excuses for the Papal slap?'

That Pope Francis then went on to give a homily from the Vatican denouncing "every form of violence against women" only made the incident more bewilderingly surreal.

To be fair to His Holiness, it wasn't a particularly bad slap. It was more like the exasperated tap you'd give to a naughty child.

But it was certainly unexpected, and the original headlines reflected that sense of surprise and, for what it was worth, disapproval.

Soon enough, though, the excuses began. Pope Francis is 83, his admirers said, and suffers from sciatica, and the woman did grab him pretty hard. He looked as if he was in pain momentarily. She was clearly out of order, and he's only human. That seemed like a fair enough assessment. As those who rushed to defend him pointed out, he has the same right as anyone to have his personal space respected.

Ryan Tubridy was typical of those who jumped to the Pontiff's defence, telling listeners to his morning radio show that "we all get tired" and "he's entitled on occasion to get a little bit cranky".

Indeed we do. But we don't all slap people who annoy us, do we? On the contrary, most of us manage to deal with unwelcome interactions without lashing out physically. Among those who apparently can't, we now know to be the current Pope.

That is pretty odd, when you think about it.

It's hard to imagine the last few popes slapping the hands of devout Catholics who got a bit too enthusiastic at the sight of God's representative on earth, and they were just as old and human as he is.

Some whited sepulchres have said that Francis's behaviour wasn't very Christ like, but that's setting the bar too high. He doesn't have to be as holy as the Son of God, Francis just has to meet standards of behaviour which would be expected of everybody else.

Imagine if Donald Trump or Boris Johnson had slapped the hands of a woman after she grabbed hold of them - and an Asian woman at that. There'd be uproar. It wouldn't even need to be that divisive a figure. Imagine if Leo Varadkar had done so. It's unlikely that he'd have been so robustly defended.

There are plenty of people in prominent positions who have to deal regularly with annoying members of the public - pop stars, actors, politicians.

Others lower down the salary pecking order, such as police officers and paramedics, work under huge stress. Generally speaking, they cope without slapping anybody - and they would get into serious trouble if they did. Teachers, even ones with exemplary records, would face being fired on the spot if they did what Francis did. Perhaps ordinary people aren't given enough credit for their restraint.

A video emerged last June of Miley Cyrus, of Hannah Montana and Wrecking Ball fame, being groped by a fan who then tried to kiss her as she walked through a crowd in Spain with her husband at the time. Justin Timberlake, singer and ex-boyfriend of Britney Spears, also had his leg grabbed on the red carpet during Paris Fashion Week by a man who lunged at him out of nowhere. In both incidents, either star would have been more than justified in the moment in retaliating physically. Neither did so.

The issue, therefore, is not whether the Pope is being asked to be divinely perfect in all his reactions, it's whether he should be expected to be at least as virtuous as Miley Cyrus and Justin Timberlake, the answer to which is that this is surely not an unreasonable expectation to make of him.

There are plenty of circumstances in which a little roughness in the name of self-defence is understandable. When a man crept up behind her last year, put his arms around her waist and lifted her off the ground, model Gigi Hadid elbowed him in the face while screaming: "What the f**k are you doing, you piece of s**t?"

Again, that seems fair enough. She was scared. She didn't know what was happening. The same cannot be said for the Pope.

He was taken by surprise by the original hand grab, but he had enough time after being grabbed to realise that he wasn't in danger. The gap between his brain's appraisal of the situation and his sharp slap on the hands was long enough to prove that it was more than just an automatic response.

He made eye contact with the woman, and even said some words to her, before he hit her. She was also saying something to him, which he presumably heard and chose to ignore in favour of physical chastisement. There was quite a lot going on in those few seconds that should give pause for thought.

Pope Francis has since apologised for what happened, saying "we lose patience many times, it happens to me too"; but the incident may be more revealing than the Pope's defenders care to admit.

A slap is a particularly revealing action. To pull one's hands away is a natural response. There's a famous video of him doing so as pilgrims attempt to kiss his hand. He seems uncomfortable with the tradition, and is a little brusque with them, but nothing too deplorable. He may have a phobia about physical contact with strangers, which is inconvenient for a Pontiff but not a hanging offence.

To try and pry one's hand from unwelcome fingers would be equally understandable. There's something petty, even spiteful, about a slap, though. It's an act of aggression masked in an apparently trivial form which means that the person on the receiving end can't really object to it without seeming to be making too much of a minor incident. As a gesture, a slap speaks of a meanness of spirit. It's demeaning both for the one who slaps and the one who is slapped.

Maybe he just isn't as nice a person as he's made out to be?

It wasn't just the slap. It was the look of contempt and rage on his face when he turned away. If this had been a conservative Pope, such as his predecessors, John Paul II or Benedict, it would have been interpreted as the sour, reactionary anger of an ageing "gammon" at odds with the crass over familiarity of modern man and manners.

Instead, Francis has largely been given the benefit of the doubt, in an age which rarely gives grumpy old white men such a free pass, and that must be because he appears to be on the side of the progressives on issues such as capitalism, or the environment, or mass migration, or the rise of populism.

Naive supporters of his Papacy seemed to believe that Francis would usher in similarly liberal changes around same-sex marriage and abortion. It was a mad expectation, because he's still the Pope and that's always going to be a fairly conservative position to hold; his New Year message was unapologetically pro-life as he praised women for their role as protectors of life in the womb. He firmly believes that life begins at conception and in "marriage between a man and a woman".

None of this should be astonishing, but it still seems to catch unobservant admirers unawares. If they paid more attention, they'd probably have been less tolerant when he allowed his anger to get the better of him on New Year's Eve, not least because of one awkward question which it raises.

Namely: how often must he have wanted to slap faithful members of the congregation in the past, before managing at the last moment to restrain himself?

The urge to raise one's hand to other people doesn't come ex nihilo, out of nothing.

Insofar as it was like a slap to a naughty child, it surely shows how Pope Francis thinks of those worshippers and pilgrims. Religious men regularly speak of their flocks as children, but the language was always assumed to be symbolic. He is the Holy Father, after all. But maybe he interprets his patriarchal authority over the unruly children beneath him much more literally than we might like to think.

For the Vatican's in-house media service to brush off what happened as an "impatient gesture" was a mistake. If anything, those who seek to act as spiritual guides to millions of fellow human beings should be prepared to hold themselves to a higher standard.

It's important not to overplay the incident, but it's also important not to belittle it by making mealy mouthed excuses for the Pope by saying that it was "just" a slap.

Raising your hand to slap someone, whether a child or grown woman, is never a minor thing.

