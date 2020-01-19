Eilis O'Hanlon: 'After nine years, FG battles to offer voters anything new'

A little world weariness is understandable, but is probably unwarranted this time.

That prominent figures, including John Halligan, Maureen O'Sullivan and Gerry Adams, are not standing for re-election this time round will naturally open up the race in a number of constituencies. Other politicians such as Mick Wallace and Clare Daly have already departed for the bright lights of Brussels. Whatever happens on February 8, the new Dail is likely to look very different from the one people have got used to seeing over the past years.

On a more general level, the UK election showed how quickly an election can make a difference. In the autumn, there was a moribund House of Commons in which it wasn't possible to get anything passed, as Remainers mounted a rearguard action to stop Britain leaving the EU. Now, parliamentary business is being done much more briskly by a new influx of largely pro-Brexit MPs. Irish people might not like the business that's being done there, but that's another matter. What's important is that it dramatised how quickly things can change.

Too slow: Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald took too long to deal with comments by SF councillor Paddy Holohan

It's harder to get such a decisive result in Ireland's multi-seat system, but not impossible, as the post-crash 2010 surge by Fine Gael and Labour proved, even if that coalition did end up promising more than it delivered.

The UK election has helped those arguing for a change of government in Ireland, in that it's taken Brexit off the table for the time being.

There was a disagreement earlier last week about how big a talking point Brexit was on the doorsteps. Fianna Fail's Willie O'Dea said nobody had mentioned it to him at all. Others begged to differ.

Anecdotal evidence from canvassers is always mixed, and, by a strange coincidence, always seems to favour the argument each individual candidate wishes to make at the time; but it does seem that FG may be overstating the Brexit effect in this election.

Brexit worked as a bogeyman when it sparked a fear of the unknown, but that's largely gone now as a result of the withdrawal agreement. Most voters have accepted that it's happening, and want to move on to talk about other things.

Nor do they probably see that big a difference between the main parties in their approach to the next stage of negotiations. Those will be done on a Europe-wide basis. The team is already in place, including Commissioner Phil Hogan. It's hard to argue it makes much difference whether a FG or FF Taoiseach is in place as talks grind on.

It could be that the Government is trying to fight the campaign that was planned had Leo Varadkar called an election last year. He was consistent about not dissolving the Dail at a time when everything was up in the air and the country needed stability and continuity, but we're over that hurdle now.

Still FG ministers won't let the whole subject go.

It's a cliche that generals always fight the last war, but in politics that's often true. FG seems determined to avoid the mistakes of the 2016 campaign, when the slogan "Let's Keep The Recovery Going" irritated rather than reassured voters; but in its determination to portray Leo as a safe pair of hands, it does sound awfully as if they're just saying let's keep the recovery going but in different words.

In a way, that's the logical place to fight an election as an incumbent, but it fatally ignores the air of restlessness in the world right now, the desire for change, even if it's not altogether clear what the best type of change might be. It's difficult to campaign as a champion of the new when you're already in office, because it begs the question why you haven't already done the things you're pledging to do.

Again, Boris Johnson did manage to do that in December. He had an easier job, because he was a relatively new prime minister, just in the door for a few months, and Leo already feels like part of the furniture; but he still had to overcome the fact that the Tory party had been in power since 2010. He did it by weaponising the desire to Get Brexit Done. The message felt radical, even though it came from politicians who'd been knocking around for years.

FG needs to do something similar - to feel new, despite coming off the back of nine years in office - but the best it's come up with so far is the insipid slogan: "A future to look forward to." There may be a way of simultaneously offering stability and change, but the Government certainly hasn't found it yet; and if there is a lesson of the first week of the campaign, it's that the change element of the pitch will be most crucial to get right as polling day nears.

FG is still trying to play on fearfulness about squandering the painful gains of the past decade, and that's evident in their own media strategy, which is about keeping everyone rigidly on message.

Even when he appeared on BBC Radio Ulster on the day the election was called, FG's Fergus O'Dowd could be found robotically parroting soundbites about the Government's record on the economy and by catastrophising the risks to stability from SF and FF's spending plans, rather than answering the awkward question he'd actually been asked, which was why SF is unacceptable to his party as a coalition partner in the Republic, when it's perfectly happy for republicans to be in power in Northern Ireland.

There are few votes in Dail constituencies to be won on the airwaves in Northern Ireland, but the existential terror of saying anything that's not on the approved list of banalities is clearly strong in Government candidates.

It's still early, but it just doesn't seem that this is the right election in which to be overly-cautious. The first days of the UK election campaign were markedly lacklustre, despite the huge stakes, but that hasn't been the case in Ireland. Other parties have been fast out of the blocks, confirming that an election was probably overdue to break the constraining rhythm that the confidence and supply agreement brought to the Dail. FG needs to avoid the constant temptation to slip back into a low-energy, steady-as-she-goes campaign.

However much crisis management goes into avoiding the obvious pitfalls, it's the unforeseen hazards that always prove most damaging. That's why those moments when the Taoiseach gets cornered by a protester, such as the young woman who harangued him about landlords, have such cut-through, because they're unscripted, unguarded, and they usually chime with what people at home are saying privately.

You can spend 23 hours and 59 minutes of each day not putting a foot wrong, and the remaining one minute in which you momentarily lose control of the situation will still end up being the one that makes the Six One News.

Other stories, such as the gangland murder of Dublin teenager Keane Mulready-Woods, or the sweeping up of a homeless man in his tent by an industrial vehicle, also take on massive symbolism, and buzzwords about economic stability and managing Brexit won't answer the profounder questions that these dreadful snapshots of real life raise about what sort of society voters want to live in.

What happens at these moments is that the abstract meets the concrete, and FG seems to believe that vague abstractions will carry them through the next three weeks. Leo is particularly prone to the lure of airy waffle.

In fact, people seem eager to pin down candidates in much more detail about policy. SF of all parties appear, for example, to have spotted the unpopularity of the Government's plans to raise the State pension age to 67 from 2021 and 68 from 2028.

On many levels, the plan makes sense. We're all living longer and healthier, and most sixtysomethings would be rightly insulted if they were called old or pushed out of the workplace to make way for the young. The pension age was set for a time when people died much earlier than they do now, and decades of retirement were not the norm. The public finances simply can't cope with that burden.

At the same time, the spectacle of 65-year-olds having to sign on the dole to make ends meet, leaving them thousands of euros short every year, offends most people's sense of fair play, not least because raising the age of qualification will soon mean Ireland has one of the highest retirement ages in the whole world.

That just doesn't pass the smell test, and SF's championing of the issue has garnered some momentum in the campaign, even if it is just one of a never-ending list of spending pledges.

FG is fortunate that SF was not able to make more of the issue this week, distracted as the party was by the fallout from the bizarre comments made by its Tallaght South councillor, former MMA fighter Paddy Holohan. His apparent obsession with Leo Varadkar's Indian heritage, and with "f***ing scum women" allegedly tricking men into sex and then blackmailing them, gave SF's rivals an easy target, and it took Mary Lou McDonald far too long to deal with it.

The Government may not have "a future to look forward to" under Leo Varadkar if it complacently banks on that good luck lasting for the next three weeks of the campaign.

Sunday Independent