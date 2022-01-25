Eight Covid habits I’m determined to cling to post-pandemic

We are all in agreement that the pandemic was the absolute pits. Truly terrible. If possible, I would very much like to file it away in the ‘Sweet Jesus, let’s never have to do that again’ section of my brain.

Overall, it was a pretty unrelentingly negative experience. However, at the risk of seeming insensitive, every cloud has silver hidden in its folds, and there are some things that came out of it that weren’t all bad. Now that we may entering less turbulent waters, there are even some things would be nice to carry forward into our non-pandemic future.

Support bubbles

Remember them? There was lots of talk of support bubbles when we were all obsessed with tiered lockdowns (why does that feel like six billion years ago?).

Personally, I love the idea of extending out your inner circle, asking someone if they want to be part of your club and then checking in on and making sure they’re a-ok on a weekly basis.

It sounds so caring and nice, probably because it is so caring and nice. Although I do admit they need a bit of a re-brand to sound more fun and a little less needy (Fun-Zone? Buddy-Club? No? OK, I’ll work on it).

WFH on Friday

Working from home at times was a godsend (being pregnant and able to vomit in the comfort of my own home, for example, was a huge positive back in 2020) but at times I found it so frustrating I wanted to hurl myself and my laptop into a volcano.

I think a lot of people felt this way — especially if you have rubbish Wi-Fi, and your office is your bedroom, covered in piles of laundry and cold cups of tea. But I think most people would agree working from home on a Friday i great. Your weekend can start the minute you log off. What joy!

Ditching the underwire

People around the world decided pandemic life was tough enough without the rigid discomfort of underwire in their ‘over-the-shoulder-boulder-holders’. It was, fashion magazines told us, the beginning of a ‘lingerie liberation’ and women were encouraged to let their boobs roam free.

Initially, it was believed they would never recover but bras are like cockroaches — born survivors — and have evolved to suit our demands.

Bralettes have all jumped in popularity while underwire moves ever closer to extinction.

Masks on and windows open on public transport

The daily commute is one thing most of us did not miss at all. With offices reopening, being crammed into a train carriage will once again become part and parcel of the daily grind. So can we all agree to leave the windows wide open and keep face masks on to stop strangers breathing down your neck after a busy slog?

Table service in pubs

Such a welcome relief if you have uncomfortable shoes on, or are terrible at catching people’s eye, or never seem to be able to elbow your way to the top of a queue. And there’s the added bonus that no one comes back having ‘forgotten your drink’ or spilt half of it on the way back from the bar.

Obsessing over bread

It is inexplicably comforting to watch people bake bread and make sourdough starters. Who knows what the science is behind it. Did watching these videos motivate me to bake myself? Absolutely not. But staring at other people do it has made my life richer, and I ask that you all continue doing this.

How important TV is

I have always adored TV but the pandemic made me realise how much I need TV to survive.

Watching Come Dine with Me and First Date repeats helped soothe my mind ASMR-style during the height of lockdown, keeping up to speed with zeitgeisty series (Bridgerton and Normal People) made me feel connected to the outside world, and CBeebies basically educated my kids — and kept them distracted and away from my laptop — when childcare repeatedly shut down.

Hand-washing

It is quite frankly alarming how few people knew how to wash their mitts pre-pandemic. Let’s all remember how filthy we are, and do our best to soap up and scrub down. For now and forever, amen.

