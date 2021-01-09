Education fiasco undermines claim Government got Covid policy right – now Martin faces union fight

For months Taoiseach Micheál Martin has repeatedly pointed to the reopening of schools when seeking to highlight an example of success in the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Again on Wednesday, as he announced tough new restrictions, he paid tribute to the “heroic work” by the school community in making sure children returned to classrooms last September.

Given the massive surge in the virus since Christmas, it was with obvious regret Mr Martin and fellow former teacher Education Minister Norma Foley had to set out a plan for the closure of schools to the vast majority of children and teenagers.

But, crucially, Leaving Cert students would still attend three days a week and schools for children with special needs would remain open. It was a far cry from the full reopening of schools that had been the intention earlier in the week, but it was something.

Just over 24 hours later the Government had U-turned amid a fierce backlash from teaching unions. Schools will not be opening for any students next Monday as a result. Now, what has been perhaps the one true success to which the Government can point in the recent months of the pandemic has been undermined by the current fiasco.

Opposition politicians lashed out amid claims the Government failed to consult properly with teachers. There is anger in the Coalition – among Fianna Fáil TDs in particular – with the unions when workers such as healthcare and supermarket staff have worked throughout the pandemic.

While there is sympathy for the position Ms Foley is in, questions are also being asked about how the Department of Education didn’t foresee the difficulties that have arisen.

There will be no children in classes until February 1 at the earliest and Ms Foley yesterday cast doubt over whether the Leaving Cert examinations could go ahead in the summer unless children return to school.

Government politicians are now feeling the heat from parents of special-needs children in particular.

A Fianna Fáil source last night conceded the reopening of schools was a success and something the Government “wanted to cling on to” while hitting out at Opposition critics and asking what alternative they’re suggesting.

They said the situation “has to be salvaged” while adding: “It’s unfortunate the unions seem to have the Government over a barrel.”

A Green Party source said this week’s decision took place against the backdrop of a “very fast-moving situation” and the U-turn at least offered “breathing space” to resolve the issue with teachers. They said: “What’s of paramount importance is we get this right.”

A Fine Gael source said the idea of a limited reopening of schools wasn’t a bad one but suggested it was “poorly executed”. They said the plan could be renewed as Covid-19 cases fall but the Government must be prepared for a fight with unions if they resist.

When the Government launched ‘Living with Covid-19’ in September, the stated intention was to keep schools open throughout all five levels of restrictions. That goal has now not been achieved.

If public faith in the coalition’s strategy for dealing with the virus is to be restored much will depend on how the Government resolves the row over schools. This will have to happen very fast if Mr Martin wants to continue to use schools as an example of where the Government has gotten pandemic policy right.