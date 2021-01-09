| -5.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Education fiasco undermines claim Government got Covid policy right – now Martin faces union fight

Classrooms across Ireland will be empty until at least February 1. Photo: Reuters/Eddie Keogh Expand

Close

Classrooms across Ireland will be empty until at least February 1. Photo: Reuters/Eddie Keogh

Classrooms across Ireland will be empty until at least February 1. Photo: Reuters/Eddie Keogh

Classrooms across Ireland will be empty until at least February 1. Photo: Reuters/Eddie Keogh

Cormac McQuinn Twitter

For months Taoiseach Micheál Martin has repeatedly pointed to the reopening of schools when seeking to highlight an example of success in the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Again on Wednesday, as he announced tough new restrictions, he paid tribute to the “heroic work” by the school community in making sure children returned to classrooms last September.

Given the massive surge in the virus since Christmas, it was with obvious regret Mr Martin and fellow former teacher Education Minister Norma Foley had to set out a plan for the closure of schools to the vast majority of children and teenagers.

Privacy