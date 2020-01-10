Eddie Molloy: 'These shallow election-time sweeteners highlight a dearth of political visionaries'

The giveaway budget that the Taoiseach contemplates will have little impact on people like me, but what about its impact on the man who delivers the papers? He gets up much earlier than I and works much harder, doing his rounds in all weathers, without fail.

I imagine he will welcome the 'few extra quid' but a budget designed to 'put more money back in people's pockets' will do nothing to address the problems that make life challenging for people like him. It won't fund private healthcare to enable timely treatment if he becomes ill, nor make childcare affordable for him. It will not enable his adult children to leave the family home to establish their own.

Spreading it around thinly to win an election does little to improve the lives of people who are most in need. And spreading around imprudently what you don't have in order to win an election puts the most vulnerable people at greatest risk.

One of the earliest spending cuts following the 2007 crash was the cut in funding for Travellers' schoolbooks.

At the MacGill Summer School last July panellists were asked: "Is putting more money back in people's pockets, especially the pockets of those who 'get up in the morning' the solution to poverty and insecurity?" In her response, Shana Cohen, of the independent think-tank, Tasc, reported research findings that "insecurity is pervasive across a range of socio-economic groups, though of course some are in a more difficult position than others".

She elaborated, crucially: "We have found amongst all of the interviewees, regardless of income and occupation, there is no desire for more cash, but rather better public services and the security that they represent."

She cited cases of quite well-off people who live in fear of something going wrong, in which case they would be in serious trouble, without the safety net of good public services.

Increasing the old age pension by €10 per week may pay for a little more heating or a lotto ticket, but it will do nothing to ensure that State-run nursing homes will be brought up to required Hiqa standards by 2022, as promised.

At the current rate of progress they run the risk of being ordered to close.

The central point of the Tasc analysis is that, other than the very well-off, no matter how much money is put back in their pockets, most people someday will need services that only government can provide. But instead of being invested in services, the scattered money goes mainly on individual discretionary consumption, like the headlined "€5bn splurge" over Christmas, the two million sun holidays purchased in 2019, or on countless meals enjoyed in the 70 new restaurants opened in the past 18 months.

After all that has happened in recent memory, with its enduring painful consequences for many thousands of people and the unprecedented economic, social and environmental risks we face as a nation, the Taoiseach's framing of the upcoming general election contest in these terms is depressing.

He is quoted as promising a rise in public sector pay "faster than the cost of living… that's what people want". Of course that's what we all want, and the faster the better. But is it what we need as a society? Has there been a more naked play for the votes of public servants since the benchmarking ATM and "the boom will get boomier" days of Bertie Ahern? This promise represents a failure in one of the most critical roles of government: managing people's expectations.

Headlines about a spate of new demands for pay rises show the genie is out of the bottle. The Taoiseach's message will guarantee, once again, disproportionate influence on budgetary decisions by powerful interests who will have pocketed the lion's share of the 'fiscal space' by April or May, leaving crumbs for child and adolescent mental health services and countless other threadbare services most needed by those people who, in the Taoiseach's mind, don't get up early in the morning, work hard and pay a lot of taxes.

This element of Fine Gael's election platform is troubling for other reasons. It signals a third or fourth-in-a-row imprudent budget. Against the explicit advice of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council and other independent commentators, the last three budgets, all co-authored by Fianna Fáil, which has form in this regard, were imprudent, spending windfall corporation taxes, increasing the enormous national debt which costs €6bn a year to service, and putting aside nothing for a rainy day.

The fundamental challenge we face in the coming decade is sustainability, economic, social and environmental. It is noteworthy that the "core focus" of Tasc is "addressing inequality and sustaining democracy".

The experience of other countries reminds us that the two are linked. In this context, the Taoiseach's message is divisive, leaving people who legitimately feel 'left behind' open to manipulation by populist politicians offering simplistic, undeliverable solutions very likely to make their plight worse. This may tend to create political instability and undermine democratic institutions.

Reducing inequality, protecting our democratic institutions and promoting sustainability require a more complex, courageous political message, advocating social solidarity and, where needed, short-term pain for longer-term gain for all, instead of the 'sugar-rush' of election time inducements.

The chronic deficiencies in our public services and housing were not caused by a lack of money over the last 40-50 years but by a dearth of political vision and leadership.

Tasc's findings suggest that people are wising up to the shallowness of election sweeteners, which stirs hope for the true leadership we need - one that banks on support for an ambitious, achievable, inclusive vision of Irish society.

