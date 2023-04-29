Édaein O’Connell: You say it best when you say nothing at all about me and motherhood

Raising a child is commendable, but at the moment I've decided it's just not for me© Getty Images/iStockphoto

Édaein O’Connell

There was a time when the conversations with my friends focused solely on boys and where we could wangle an extra €10 for a night out.

Latest NewsMore