It feels like every single person in their 20s and early 30s has moved to Sydney. The question of whether to go follows all of us around like an RTÉ scandal. Photo of beach in Sydney/Getty

“So, would you go to Australia?” For a large number of young Irish people, this question is the new “Are you going out on Saturday night?” It’s asked with such casualness and coolness. It’s as if Australia is simply down the road and not an almost-20-hour flight.