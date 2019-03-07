Ed Power: 'How the King of Pop's dazzling light kept us from seeing the monster in the dark'

At the beginning I felt ill. By the end my stomach was a cold pit. As the credits rolled, I vowed to never again listen intentionally to Jackson's music.

I had been a Jackson devotee all my life. The high point was seeing him play Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh in July 1988. On that overcast afternoon Jackson brought glamour to a city still deep in recession.

There were fireworks, backing dancers and then, in a metallic top, hair cascading in curls, the King of Pop himself. He sprung up from a trapdoor, twirling, moonwalking, making that angry singing face.

As The Beatles and Rolling Stones were to an earlier generation, Jackson was to anyone growing up in the 1980s. The 'Thriller' video played constantly on weekend children's TV, a terrifying riot of ghouls and zombies. Because it was the 1980s, nobody paused to consider whether they should be allowing their kids to watch what was essentially a 15-rated horror movie in miniature.

'Beat It' and 'Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' were meanwhile always on the radio. And when, in 1987, Jackson returned with 'Bad' and an epic pop promo directed by Martin Scorsese - not that any of us had a clue who he was - his already stratospheric fame blossomed into a supernova of global celebrity. To anyone too young to remember, it is difficult to convey just how ubiquitous Jackson was. He wasn't just a pop star. He was the only pop star.

I was on Team Jackson from that moment on. The 1970s and 1980s crashed together in his songs. 'Beat It' featured the first guitar solo many of us had ever heard - 32 seconds of zinging chords courtesy of Eddie Van Halen - and there was the unsurpassable 'Billy Jean', with its video of a moonwalking Jackson literally making the pavement glow.

True, after that the freak show rolled in. Rumours circulated of the singer reposing in an oxygen tent, sharing a bed with pet chimp Bubbles.

He was also said to have attempted to acquire the remains of Joseph Merrick, the Elephant Man. His skin whitened, the nose grew wonkier and then seemed to recede into his face. Jackson was no longer King of Pop. He was Ringmaster of his own Circus of Weird, an outcast who preferred the company of children to adults.

His death, in June 2009, was obviously a bolt from nowhere. I was working late when news broke. Rushing home, I woke my wife, lest she miss the bombshell while it was still hot.

Rumours about Jackson's personal life were at that point already in wide circulation. With so many claims and counter-claims, the public's response was to ignore the noise and carry on as if nothing had happened. Jackson had not been convicted of any offences. It seemed acceptable to err on his side.

However, the conversation about abuse, and how we listen to victims, has since shifted fundamentally. Since the Harvey Weinstein allegations, it is no longer acceptable to wave away those who come forward.

Reed's documentary - a wrenching but necessary watch for anyone who has or may in the future choose to listen to Jackson's music - feels like the final word on the matter. It is constructed around the testimony of two of Jackson's alleged victims, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the latter chosen in 1988 to star in a Pepsi commercial alongside the singer.

They reveal on camera how Jackson abused them during multiple "sleep-overs" at Neverland.

The incidents are chronicled in unflinching detail so the documentary functions as much as an act of bearing witness to two people who had their lives destroyed as it does as a demolition of Jackson.

Should we boycott Jackson's art? The question is not one Reed is interested in answering, as he told 'Slate' magazine recently. "This was never for me about taking aim at Michael Jackson or his legacy or anything like that. And that's why I don't care whether people listen to his music or not. This is what I do: I tell stories about things that are complicated and things that people think they know about, like child sexual abuse, but don't really know about at all," he said.

The Jackson estate has dismissed 'Leaving Neverland' as fabrication. "I know my brother," Jackie Jackson said in an interview on 'CBS This Morning'. "He's my little brother. I know my brother. He's not like that."

Yet the case as set out in the documentary is horrifically persuasive. It paints Jackson as exploiting his fame to prey on young boys and take advantage of guileless parents (who should have known better). I still have those memories of Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 1988 - the grey sky, the fireworks, the dancers. But the shimmering figure at the centre I now understand was a monster in our midst.

