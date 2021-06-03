Economic revival is under way – but we cannot afford to ignore advisory council 

The Government wisely bought itself time in its National Economic Recovery Plan (Nerp). Recovery is already well under way. The Central Bank quarterly bulletin of April 2 states “total economic activity, as measured by GDP, is forecast to grow by 5.9pc in 2021 and 4.7pc in 2022”.

Recovery was evident before the Government announced it. A small open economy grows by serving export markets, increasing competitiveness and gaining market share in sectors that are growing strongly worldwide. Ireland has a good track record as an exporting economy.

Things will receive a further boost when closed sectors of the domestic economy such as retail, hospitality and services reopen. When customers return to spend their savings accumulated during lockdown, these sectors will recover.

The Government was warned recently by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) that with recovery under way, “the need for a large-scale untargeted stimulus would be weaker” (Fiscal Assessment Report, May 2021, page 92).

Ireland already has a capital spending problem in that too much is spent, not too little – as frequently claimed by the beneficiary industries. Ifac warned that Irish capital spending “is set to reach historic highs, well above EU norms” (page 53).

Ifac warned that “ambitious capital spending plans will require careful planning to achieve targets”. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2017 found an Irish public spending efficiency gap of 58pc compared with the developed world and 23pc compared with the rest of the world.

In deciding not (yet) to attempt to spend itself out of a boom, the Government acted wisely. Reforms are needed as specified by Ifac in stark terms in its Fiscal Assessment Report: “The Government is required by law to set expenditure ceilings for the following three financial years with expenditure ceilings for each department”, but “while the Government has in the past complied with the letter of the law, it has not complied with the spirit of the law”.

Ifac finds expenditure ceilings are not working. “They are not set to control spending and ignore demographics, price and pay increases.”

Relations between Ifac and the permanent Government are strained. “The Council has asked the Department (of Finance) on several occasions for the current and capital ceilings for each department for 2022-2023, that were set in 2020. However, at the time of writing, the department has not provided these.” Also, “the Council has asked the department, on three separate occasions for the three-year current expenditure ceilings for each government department that were set in 2020. At the time of writing, these were still not provided to the Council”.

Ifac was part of a package to deal with previous problems at the Department of Finance. Spending departments are budget maximisers. Lobby groups for free money are relentless. Their appetites for more borrowing are insatiable. To protect the Exchequer and the country, we have in the past set up two versions of An Bord Snip, set up the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) and called in the IMF.

These reforms have been under pressure in recent years as a corporate tax revenue bonanza was transferred overwhelmingly to an already expensive health sector and non-Covid current spending was rapidly increased in the 2021 Budget. We added 17,000 public sector staff in 2021, and the estimated increase in non-Covid expenditures may have been as high as €8bn a year. Ifac describes these increases as “not prudent” and “surprisingly large”. It states that “it only became apparent very recently that much of the increase in permanent spending set out for 2021 would be related to Sláintecare” (page 83). Sláintecare “represents a significant spending risk, given the scale of its ambition and lack of detail on costings”.

Ireland also has a serious price and competitiveness problem in its construction sector. The excessive size of the public capital programme has to be examined, perhaps by a new Bord Snip. The Build Report by DPER in 2019 found there had been minimal productivity growth in the sector between 2000 and 2016 and Irish construction productivity growth ranked 14 out of 19 EU countries and is 24pc below the average. That must also be an item for a new Bord Snip if the present controls require a boost, as they did after past spending sprees.

The Ifac international export Zoom symposium on our finances post-Covid held this spring sought two qualities for recovery programmes: they should be temporary and targeted. The main capital project announced in Nerp is the Mallow to Cobh and Midleton train in Cork. The line was built over a hundred years ago. The rolling stock is frequently parked in Kent station. If we need to buy more carriages, they can be interchanged with other routes.

Winding down the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (Pup) is also a good policy choice. The taxpayer helped those whose enterprises were shut down due to Covid. If, on reopening the economy, customers do not return, there is no point in prolonging Pup. If they do return, there is no need to continue Pup.

Consumers are dynamic. Market entry and exit are features of dynamic markets and should be accommodated in public policy.

The Irish economic revival is well under way and will gather pace as we reopen closed sectors to people with money saved during lockdown.

Ifac finds our institutional arrangements in regard to public spending to be floundering. Further reforms are needed in how we run our public finances and how we lightly resort to more borrowing.

Nerp buys us time. If we continue to ignore Ifac, we may need a third version of An Bord Snip.