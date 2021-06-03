| 14.1°C Dublin

Economic revival is under way – but we cannot afford to ignore advisory council 

Sean Barrett

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, and the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan launching the Economic Recovery Plan in the courtyard of Dublin Castle. Photo: Julien Behal Expand
Close

The Government wisely bought itself time in its National Economic Recovery Plan (Nerp). Recovery is already well under way. The Central Bank quarterly bulletin of April 2 states “total economic activity, as measured by GDP, is forecast to grow by 5.9pc in 2021 and 4.7pc in 2022”.

Recovery was evident before the Government announced it. A small open economy grows by serving export markets, increasing competitiveness and gaining market share in sectors that are growing strongly worldwide. Ireland has a good track record as an exporting economy.

Things will receive a further boost when closed sectors of the domestic economy such as retail, hospitality and services reopen. When customers return to spend their savings accumulated during lockdown, these sectors will recover.

