Echoes of Stalin as isolated Putin goes from clinical and cold to unhinged

You know things have gone really awry when the leader of a major industrial nation takes to national TV to threaten an entire section of society deemed to be treacherous by virtue of their “slave-like” Western values.

It is not the first time Vladimir Putin has spoken of a “fifth column” of disloyal, pro-Western Russians, but his latest outburst was of a different order entirely.

In a rambling but chilling tirade using language that evoked memories of Stalin’s brutal purges, the Russian president talked of the “self-purification” of Russian society in which the “scum and traitors” captured by the “political beau monde” in Europe and America would be spat out “like a fly”.

It sounded not just like a green light for a much wider crackdown by the security forces but an invitation to loyal, hard-working Russians to unleash violence on anyone suspected of living what might constitute a decadent “Western lifestyle”. His dig at “gender freedoms” was particularly telling.

The deranged address came as the Kremlin vowed to hike Russia’s minimum wage, along with the salaries and pensions of all public-sector workers in an effort to counter the impact of punitive sanctions, a move that is likely to have the opposite effect.

The war against Ukraine has backfired badly. One only has to look at how quickly the Russian economy has buckled to know that. Turned into a pariah state overnight, Russia has experienced the equivalent of a financial heart attack, leaving it on the brink of a sovereign debt default for the first time since the Bolshevik revolution of 1917. A deep recession this year seems a certainty.

The invasion itself is also in deep trouble. Western intelligence seems increasingly confident of that. Only three weeks since the war started, Russia’s advance has “largely stalled on all fronts”, with its forces suffering “heavy losses”, according to Britain’s ministry of defence.

As a result of fierce resistance from well co-ordinated and well-armed Ukrainian forces, the “vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands”, it added.

Backed by a constant stream of Western-supplied weapons such as Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-air missiles, some defence analysts are now beginning to think the unthinkable – that Russia’s army may eventually be forced into a retreat.

Yet only now are we beginning to see the first real signs that the Russian regime is cracking under the weight of international sanctions.

Putin’s decline is particularly alarming. The famously cold and calculating demeanour has quickly waned and the Russian leader sounds irrational and unhinged. Is it possible that a man who has boasted of being a vicious street thug during his youth might even be scared?

There are fears the pandemic has left him feeling isolated and paranoid. There are rumours too of an addiction to steroids. Such is the speculation about his mental state that Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s chief spokesman, felt it necessary to assure the world that Putin’s mental state remains perfectly “normal”.

Yet Russia’s track record on this front hardly inspires confidence. Soviet and Russian leaders from Leonid Brezhnev to Konstantin Chernenko and Boris Yeltsin have a history of ill-health, and the Russian state has a corresponding tendency of frantically trying to cover-up their demise.

Still, at least a country well-practised in the art of disinformation has finally begun to acknowledge sanctions are hurting.

Even the most skilful propagandists would struggle to argue otherwise in face of such overwhelming evidence.

The collapse of the rouble has triggered vicious price spikes of imported goods, while the exodus of Western companies from Russia has sparked shortages reminiscent of Soviet rule.

With the price of cars, smartphones, televisions and other consumer goods jumping anywhere between 10pc and 20pc in less than a month and similar rises being reported of some basic foods, Putin has been forced to admit that spiralling inflation is “seriously hitting people’s incomes”.

This should not be mistaken for a mea culpa. Putin has wasted little time in portraying Russia as the victim of a Western conspiracy with “one aim – the destruction of Russia”. He has even sought to paint Russia’s predicament as ultimately beneficial because it will lead to greater independence from the West.

It is too early, though, to revel in Russia’s fate. The central premise behind sanctions is that they spark such widespread chaos that Putin’s grip on power suffers a devastating hit. Yet the risk is that the opposite occurs. The decision to hike wages and pensions smacks of panic and is likely to backfire if past wage-price spirals have taught us anything.

That suggests it may have come directly from Putin. It is hard to believe it was sanctioned by the moderates in charge of managing the economy. If their influence is waning and Putin is listening less to respected grown-ups such as central banker Elvira Nabiullina, then that probably means he’s paying even more attention to the dangerous, hardline nationalists that control the FSB and other security services.

That would be a worrying turn of events not just for the Russian people, but Ukraine and the West.