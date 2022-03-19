| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Echoes of Stalin as isolated Putin goes from clinical and cold to unhinged

Ben Marlow

Russian president Vladimir Putin Expand

Close

Russian president Vladimir Putin

Russian president Vladimir Putin

Russian president Vladimir Putin

You know things have gone really awry when the leader of a major industrial nation takes to national TV to threaten an entire section of society deemed to be treacherous by virtue of their “slave-like” Western values.

It is not the first time Vladimir Putin has spoken of a “fifth column” of disloyal, pro-Western Russians, but his latest outburst was of a different order entirely.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy